IIIM Mumbai Opens Admission For Blended Post Graduate Program In Management-MBA
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 02 November 2026: IIM Mumbai, in collaboration with Jaro Education, has announced admissions for the third batch of its two-year Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA–BPGP), designed to equip working professionals with advanced management capabilities, technical expertise and strategic leadership skills in an evolving business environment.
As organisations increasingly seek leaders who can combine business acumen with technological understanding and cross-functional expertise, the programme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world business requirements. It offers professionals an opportunity to strengthen their managerial capabilities while continuing their careers.
The two-year MBA–BPGP provides a comprehensive understanding of general management, covering key disciplines including Operations, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Finance, Data Science, Environment and Human Resources. In the second year, participants can pursue specialisations aligned with their professional interests and career aspirations.
The programme also emphasises reskilling, upskilling, innovation and responsible leadership, preparing participants to contribute to India's growing economy while exploring opportunities in an increasingly interconnected global business landscape.
Commenting on the programme, Dr. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai, said, "This two-year programme offers a distinctive combination of management expertise and a strong technical foundation. Through live case studies, seminars, group discussions and collaborative learning experiences, participants gain the knowledge and practical perspectives required to navigate complex business challenges. Beyond developing managerial competencies, the programme also focuses on nurturing responsible leaders with enduring values who can contribute meaningfully to organisations, society and the global business environment.
Programme Details:
Programme: IIM Mumbai Blended Post Graduate Program in Management-MBA (MBA–BPGP)
Duration: 2 Years
Mode: Blended Learning (On Campus + D2D)
Commencement Date: Mid-February 2027
Eligibility: Candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA, minimum three years of relevant work experience in any business organisation after graduation by 31st October 2026, and applicants must have taken at least one of the following examinations: CAT, GMAT, or GRE, not earlier than five years (for AY 2026–27, June 2021 onwards). Alternatively, candidates may appear for IMAT (IIM Mumbai Admission Test), conducted by IIM Mumbai and based on the CAT exam pattern.
Programme Fee: INR 15,00,000 [Annual Instalment] and INR 16,00,000 [Module-wise Instalment]
Application Fee: INR 2,500
Service Partner: Jaro Education
As organisations increasingly seek leaders who can combine business acumen with technological understanding and cross-functional expertise, the programme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world business requirements. It offers professionals an opportunity to strengthen their managerial capabilities while continuing their careers.
The two-year MBA–BPGP provides a comprehensive understanding of general management, covering key disciplines including Operations, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Finance, Data Science, Environment and Human Resources. In the second year, participants can pursue specialisations aligned with their professional interests and career aspirations.
The programme also emphasises reskilling, upskilling, innovation and responsible leadership, preparing participants to contribute to India's growing economy while exploring opportunities in an increasingly interconnected global business landscape.
Commenting on the programme, Dr. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai, said, "This two-year programme offers a distinctive combination of management expertise and a strong technical foundation. Through live case studies, seminars, group discussions and collaborative learning experiences, participants gain the knowledge and practical perspectives required to navigate complex business challenges. Beyond developing managerial competencies, the programme also focuses on nurturing responsible leaders with enduring values who can contribute meaningfully to organisations, society and the global business environment.
Programme Details:
Programme: IIM Mumbai Blended Post Graduate Program in Management-MBA (MBA–BPGP)
Duration: 2 Years
Mode: Blended Learning (On Campus + D2D)
Commencement Date: Mid-February 2027
Eligibility: Candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA, minimum three years of relevant work experience in any business organisation after graduation by 31st October 2026, and applicants must have taken at least one of the following examinations: CAT, GMAT, or GRE, not earlier than five years (for AY 2026–27, June 2021 onwards). Alternatively, candidates may appear for IMAT (IIM Mumbai Admission Test), conducted by IIM Mumbai and based on the CAT exam pattern.
Programme Fee: INR 15,00,000 [Annual Instalment] and INR 16,00,000 [Module-wise Instalment]
Application Fee: INR 2,500
Service Partner: Jaro Education
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment