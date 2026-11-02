SALES BROADLY STABLE IN Q3, INTERIORS DIVESTITURE ON TRACK FOR Q4 CLOSING, FY 2026 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED
|Q3 2025
|Organic
|Currency
|Q3 2026
|Group sales (€M)
|5,029
|-30
|+80
|5,079
|YoY change
|-0.6%
|+1.6%
|+1.0%
|Outperformance vs auto production*
|+100bps
|
* Source: S&P Mobility October 2026. Auto production declined by 1.6% to 22.7 m units
|9M 2025
|Organic
|Currency
|9M 2026
|Group sales (€M)
|16,015
|-239
|-188
|15,588
|YoY change
|-1.5%
|-1.2%
|-2.7%
|Outperformance vs auto production
|-80bps
|
* Source: S&P Mobility October 2026. Auto production declined by 0.7% to 67.8 m units
Q3 GLOBAL OUTPERFORMANCE OF 100 BPS DRIVEN BY EUROPE, NORTH AMERICA AND REST OF ASIA; PROGRESS IN CHINA
|In €m (IFRS 5)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Reported Change
|Organic Change
|Perf vs. auto prod (pts)
|EMEA
|2,342
|2,256
|+3.8%
|+3.8%
|+6
|o/w Europe
|2,290
|2,204
|+3.9 %
|+4.1%
|+4
|AMERICAS
|1,379
|1,334
|+3.4%
|+1.0%
|+4
|o/w North America
|1,226
|1,201
|+2.1%
|+0.4%
|+5
|ASIA
|1,358
|1,440
|-5.7%
|-9.0%
|-8
|o/w China
|945
|1,058
|-10.7%
|-17.2%
|-11
|o/w Rest of Asia
|413
|381
|+8.4%
|+13.6%
|+7
|GROUP
|5,079
|5,029
|+1.0%
|-0.6%
|+1
- EUROPE: outperformance supported by Seating and Electronics
In Europe, sales advanced by 4.1% on an organic basis, representing an outperformance of 390 basis points. This was driven by solid activity at Seating and double-digit growth in Electronics.
- NORTH AMERICA: outperformance essentially driven by Clean Mobility
Organic sales were slightly up 0.4% in Q3, representing an outperformance of 510 basis points. This was primarily driven by a strong activity of Clean Mobility, as well as continued expansion of Clarion.
- CHINA: progress with Chinese OEMs reduced underperformance compared to H1
Organic sales declined by 17.2% in Q3, reflecting continued weakness in production among international OEMs. At the same time, FORVIA saw encouraging progress with Chinese OEMs, notably supported by the recovery in BYD production and continued growth with Chery.
- Rest of ASIA: continued strong momentum
FORVIA sustained the first-half trajectory with 13.6% organic growth, supported by continued success of Clarion.
STRONG MOMENTUM IN ELECTRONICS, PROGRESS IN SEATING AND RESILIENT SALES AT VALUE CLUSTER
|In €m (IFRS 5)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Reported change
|Organic Change
|GROWTH CLUSTER
|2,637
|2,610
|+1.0%
|-1.0%
|Seating
|1,796
|1,834
|-2.1%
|-4.4%
|Electronics
|841
|777
|+8.3%
|+7.0%
|VALUE CLUSTER
|2,442
|2,419
|+1.0%
|-0.3%
|Clean Mobility
|948
|959
|-1.2%
|-3.0%
|Lifecycle Solutions
|247
|237
|+4.5%
|+3.8%
|Lighting
|814
|862
|-5.6%
|-7.8%
|Clarion
|430
|360
|+19.6%
|+22.0%
|Others
|3
|1
|GROUP
|5,079
|5,029
|+1.0%
|-0.6%
Growth cluster: Organic sales declined by 1.0%, a significant improvement compared with H1 (-4.8%).
- Electronics maintained strong momentum, with organic sales up 7.0%, supported by continued success in radar and energy management technologies, particularly in Europe. Seating organic sales declined by 4.4%, with the decline halved compared with H1, reflecting a gradual recovery in China and solid growth in Europe.
Value cluster: Organic sales were broadly stable.
- Clean Mobility performance (-3.0%) reflected powertrain market dynamics, with strong activity in North America, resilient demand in Europe and a sharp decline in China. Lifecycle Solutions grew 3.8% organically, continuing its steady expansion in Aftermarket and Special Original Equipment. Lighting sales declined by 7.8%, with business trends remaining broadly in line with the expected path towards stabilization in 2027. Clarion Electronics maintained strong organic growth of 22.0%, driven by Japanese OEMs in Asia and North America.
DISCIPLINED EXECUTION IN A CHALLENGING MARKET ENVIRONMENT
In a challenging environment marked by persistent cost inflation and supply chain pressures, FORVIA maintained strong operational discipline and continued to execute on its key performance improvement initiatives.
The Group remained focused on:
Offsetting cost inflation (raw materials, energy, memory chips and PCBs) through supply chain optimization, contractual indexation mechanisms and customer recoveries to secure appropriate compensation,
Delivering fixed cost reductions through the continued execution of the EU-FORWARD and SIMPLIFY programs,
Advancing the Lighting turnaround plan, with dedicated actions across R&D, industrial performance and SG&A to progressively restore competitiveness.
FINAL STEPS TOWARDS INTERIORS CLOSING IN Q4 2026
The proposed divestiture of Interiors has reached a major milestone with the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including clearances from all relevant antitrust authorities.
The remaining pre-closing steps continue to progress according to plan. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2026.
As previously communicated, the transaction will reduce net debt by more than
€1.0 billion and gross debt by more than €1.4 billion.
The full allocation of proceeds to debt reduction will materially strengthen FORVIA's balance sheet, enabling the Group to address most of its 2027 maturities and further enhance its financial flexibility.
2026 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE CONFIRMED
Based on S&P Mobility's October estimates, global automotive production is expected to decline by 4.2% in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Supported by its nine-month sales performance and disciplined management of costs and inflationary pressures, FORVIA confirms its full-year 2026 guidance*:
- Sales between €20bn and €21bn, at constant exchange rates Operating margin between 6.0% and 6.5% of sales Net Cash flow ≥3.0% of sales Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio at 1.5x at December 31, 2026
*Based on:
- S&P Mobility's latest forecast of 91.6 million light vehicle production in 2026; and
- the assumption that no material changes will occur in tariffs or trade restrictions in effect and that there is no material deterioration in the macroeconomic environment or significant supply chain disruptions 2025 average exchange rates: EUR/USD = 1.13, EUR/CNY = 8.11
A webcast will be held today, Monday November 2, 2026, at 8:00am (Paris time).
FORVIA's Q3 2026 sales presentation will be available before the webcast on FORVIA's website:
If you wish to follow the presentation using the webcast, please access the following link:
A replay will be available as soon as possible.
You may also follow the presentation via conference call (Code: 9786432):
France: +33 1 70 91 87 04
United Kingdom: +44 1 212 818 004
United States: +1 718 705 8796
AGENDA
- February 26, 2027: 2026 Full-year results (before market hours)
|
Press
|
Analysts
| Christophe MALBRANQUE
Director Influence Groupe
+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53
...
| Adeline MICKELER
Group Vice President Investor Relations
+33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90
...
| Audrey ÉPÈCHE
Head of Media Relations
+33 (0) 6 15 98 23 53
...
| Sébastien LEROY
Group Deputy Investor Relations Director
+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69
...
DISCLAIMER
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning FORVIA. Such forward-looking statements represent trends or objectives and cannot be construed as constituting forecasts regarding FORVIA's future results or any other performance indicator. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "objective", "believe," "forecast," "foresee," "likely," "may," "should," "goal," "target," "might," "would,",“will”, "could,", "predict," "continue," "convinced," and "confident," the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies (including the successful integration of HELLA within the FORVIA Group), expectations and statements regarding FORVIA's operation of its business, and the future operation, direction and success of FORVIA's business. Although FORVIA believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous various risks, whether known or unknown, and uncertainties and other factors, all of which may be beyond the control of FORVIA and could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please refer to public filings made with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), press releases, presentations and, in particular, to those described in the chapter 2."Risk factors & Risk management” of FORVIA's 2024 Universal Registration Document filed by FORVIA with the AMF on March 7, 2025 under number D. 24-0080 (a version of which is available on ). Subject to regulatory requirements, FORVIA does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Any information relating to past performance contained herein is not a guarantee of future performance. Nothing herein should be construed as an investment recommendation or as legal, tax, investment or accounting advice. The historical figures related to HELLA included in this presentation have been provided to FORVIA by HELLA within the context of the acquisition process. These historical figures have not been audited or subject to a limited review by the auditors of FORVIA. FORVIA HELLA remains a listed company. For more information on FORVIA HELLA, more information is available on This presentation does not constitute and should not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy FORVIA securities.
APPENDICES
FIRST-NINE MONTHS SALES BY BUSINESS GROUP AND REGION
By Business Group
|In €m (IFRS 5)
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Reported Change
|Organic change
|GROWTH CLUSTER
|8,159
|8,509
|-4,1%
|-3.6%
|Seating
|5,638
|6,128
|-8.0%
|-7.7%
|Electronics
|2,521
|2,381
|+5,9%
|+7.1%
|VALUE CLUSTER
|7,412
|7,490
|-1.0%
|+0.8%
|Clean Mobility
|2,896
|3,001
|-3.5%
|-1.6%
|Lifecycle Solutions
|761
|734
|+3.7%
|+4.2%
|Lighting
|2,548
|2,712
|-6.0%
|-5.7%
|Clarion
|1,206
|1,043
|+15.6%
|+22.6%
|Others
|17
|16
|-
|-
|GROUP
|15,588
|16,015
|-2.7%
|-1.5%
| By Region
|In €m (IFRS 5)
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Reported Change
|Organic change
|Perf vs. auto prod (pts)
|EMEA
|7,659
|7,566
|+1.2%
|+1.3%
|+2
|o/w Europe
|7,507
|7,408
|+1.3%
|+1.5%
|+1
|AMERICAS
|3,982
|3,960
|+0.6%
|+3.5%
|+4
|o/w North America
|3,560
|3,580
|-0.6%
|+3.2%
|+5
|ASIA
|3,947
|4,490
|-12.1%
|-10.6%
|-10
|o/w China
|2,749
|3,316
|-17.1%
|-18.6%
|-13
|o/w Rest of Asia
|1,198
|1,174
|+2.0%
|+12.1%
|+8
|GROUP
|15,588
|16,015
|-2.7%
|-1.5%
|-1
PRELIMINARY STATEMENT ON INTERIORS DIVESTMENT (IFRS5 )
On February 24, 2026, FORVIA announced its intention to divest its Interiors business. Subsequently, on April 26, 2026, the Group signed a definitive agreement with Apollo, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
In accordance with IFRS5 requirements, the Interiors business has been classified as a discontinued operation since December 31, 2025. Consequently, the assets and liabilities related to the business were reported as held for sale as of June 30, 2026.
As a result, the financial performance of the Interiors business is presented separately from continuing operations in the Group's consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2026 and comparative periods.
To facilitate the assessment of the Group's underlying financial performance and balance sheet trajectory, FORVIA also provides selected indicators, notably net debt and leverage, on a pre-IFRS5 basis, as the expected proceeds from the transaction are not reflected in IFRS5 net debt figures prior to closing.
DEFINITIONS OF TERMS USED IN THIS DOCUMENT
Sales growth
FORVIA's year-on-year sales evolution is made of three components:
- A“Currency effect”, calculated by applying average currency rates for the period to the sales of the prior year, A“Scope effect” (acquisition/divestment), And“Growth at constant currencies”.
As“Scope effect”, FORVIA presents all acquisitions/divestments, whose sales on an annual basis amount to more than €250 million.
Other acquisitions below this threshold are considered as“bolt-on acquisitions” and are included in“Growth at constant currencies”.
Operating income
Operating income is the FORVIA group's principal performance indicator. It corresponds to net income of fully consolidated companies before:
- Amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations. Other non-recurring operating income and expense, corresponding to material, unusual and non-recurring items including reorganization expenses and early retirement costs, the impact of exceptional events such as the discontinuation of a business, the closure or sale of an industrial site, disposals of non-operating buildings, impairment losses recorded for property, plant and equipment or intangible assets, as well as other material and unusual losses. Income on loans, cash investments and marketable securities; Finance costs. Other financial income and expense, which include the impact of discounting the pension benefit obligation and the return on related plan assets, the ineffective portion of interest rate and currency hedges, changes in value of interest rate and currency instruments for which the hedging relationship does not satisfy the criteria set forth in relationship cannot be demonstrated under IFRS 9, and gains and losses on sales of shares in subsidiaries. Taxes. Net result from discontinued operations
Adjusted EBITDA
In compliance with the ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) regulation, the term“Adjusted EBITDA” has been used since January 1, 2022.
Net cash flow
Net cash flow is defined as follows: Net cash from (used in) operating and investing activities less (acquisitions)/disposal of equity interests and businesses (net of cash and cash equivalents), other changes and proceeds from disposal of financial assets, and new or extended leases. Repayment of IFRS 16 debt is not included.
Net financial debt
Net financial debt is defined as follows: Gross financial debt less cash and cash equivalents and derivatives classified under non-current and current assets. It includes the lease liabilities (IFRS 16 debt).
Attachment
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2026 11 02 PR Q3 SALES EN
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