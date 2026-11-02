Rahul Gandhi's Dream Of Coming To Power Will Remain Just A Dream: Ram Kripal Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that his dream of coming to power would remain unfulfilled and that the era of politics based on family lineage was over.

Speaking to IANS, Ram Kripal Yadav said,“When will Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party come to power? Rahul Gandhi's dream will remain just a dream. Those days are gone when people used to say, 'I became, my grandfather became, my mother became, my father became, and now I will also become'.”

“That time is now gone, and democracy is alive. People in the country are aware of the need to protect the Constitution,” he added.

The Bihar Minister also reacted to LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on protecting the Constitution and democracy, accusing the Congress of failing to safeguard democratic values during its tenure.

“Will democracy and the Constitution survive now? During the Congress era, neither democracy nor the Constitution was protected. That is why the Emergency was imposed, wasn't it? Journalists were silenced, their pens were stopped, and everyone's rights were taken away,” Yadav said.

He said that people still remembered the period of the Emergency and alleged that the Congress should introspect over its past actions.

“The fear that prevailed during that time still remains in people's minds. People have not forgotten that period. The Congress party should introspect. The way Rahul Gandhi and his supporters were making statements at Ramlila Maidan, he is doing everything to create anarchy, but the country will not tolerate it,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the INDIA Bloc held rival marches in Delhi on Sunday, with the Opposition targeting the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The BJP, on the other hand, held a march over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and attacked the Congress over the timing of its 'Chalo Dilli' rally.

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Chalo Dilli' march, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, began from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminated at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA Bloc held a rally.

Several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, addressed the gathering.

The BJP held a march in West Delhi to remember those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding its rally on the anniversary of the violence. The protest march began from the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar area and concluded at Tilak Nagar Metro Station.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin also led a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Haryana's Rohtak to counter the Opposition's rallies.