Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Bengaluru Yellow Alert Issued Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Till November 7

Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Northeast monsoon has picked up in the state, and heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in several districts, including Bengaluru, until November 7. Sudden evening showers might cause traffic jams

The northeast monsoon is active again, bringing heavy downpours and thunderstorms to Bengaluru and other districts until November 7.Sudden evening rains are expected to cause waterlogging and massive traffic jams, making the commute tough for IT workers and daily travelers.Widespread rain is expected across South Interior districts including Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kolar, Mysuru, and Hassan over the next few days.Moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms will lash Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru districts.With wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, people are advised to avoid sheltering under trees. Farmers should stay safe from potential lightning strikes.