Uzbekistan, Pakistan To Draft Roadmap To Accelerate Joint Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan and Pakistan have discussed expanding bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation, as well as advancing joint projects, during a phone call between their foreign ministers on November 1.

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov announced the talks in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.

Saidov said he held a conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The sides discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership, increase bilateral trade and expand economic and investment ties.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), including Uzbekistan's and Pakistan's respective chairmanships in the organization's bodies in 2026–2027 and preparations for upcoming events.

In addition, the officials exchanged views on cooperation within the United Nations, the Economic Cooperation Organization and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as on regional developments.

Saidov said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral relations through continued political dialogue and mutual support.

The two countries have also stepped up efforts to expand bilateral trade and investment, setting a target of increasing trade turnover to $2 billion. Recent initiatives have included plans to develop logistics infrastructure, promote business-to-business contacts and encourage joint ventures in agriculture, food processing, textiles and other industries. Transport connectivity remains a key priority, as both sides seek to strengthen links between Central Asia and South Asian markets.