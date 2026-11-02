Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives In Turkmenistan For Official Visit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Monday, November 2, for an official visit.

According to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Iranian minister is scheduled to meet and hold talks with senior Turkmen officials during the visit.

The discussions will focus on the development of bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation across various political and economic areas.

On October 26, Araghchi and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held a phone conversation to exchange views on regional and international issues.

During the call, they emphasized the importance of continuing political efforts and diplomatic consultations to restore lasting peace and stability in the region and reduce tensions.