Eyeglassesnow Announces November 2026 Launch Of Same-Day Prescription Glasses Concept In North Miami, FL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New optical store combines touchscreen eyewear ordering, an on-site optical lab, and professional assistance for eligible prescription glasses

NORTH MIAMI, FL, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeglassesNow

The upcoming location is designed to bring together in-person optical services and a streamlined ordering process. The company says its concept will offer customers a way to browse frames, select eyewear options, and submit orders through in-store touchscreen stations while retaining access to professional assistance throughout the experience.

“The launch of EyeglassesNow in North Miami brings together an in-store optical experience, an on-site lab and online shopping in one concept,” said Steve Halimi, Founder and CEO of EyeglassesNow.“Our focus is on providing customers with access to affordable eyewear while offering a convenient way to shop in person or online.”

A New Kind of Optical Store Experience

EyeglassesNow is introducing a new approach to the traditional optical store experience. Customers can browse options and place their eyewear order directly through in-store touchscreen stations, similar to the convenient self-ordering experience found in modern restaurants.

Licensed optical professionals will remain available to assist customers, answer questions, and help with prescriptions, measurements, frame selection, and lens options. Once an order is submitted, it transmits directly to the on-site optical lab behind the showroom, where eligible prescription glasses can begin production immediately.

While their glasses are being prepared, customers can relax in a dedicated waiting area and enjoy complimentary beverages. The concept combines a self-service optical store format with professional support and on-site production, offering a technology-driven alternative for customers seeking a more streamlined eyewear purchasing experience.

“We want buying prescription glasses to feel as simple as placing an order at a modern restaurant-choose, order, relax with a complimentary drink, and let our on-site lab take care of the rest,” said Steve Halimi.

On-Site Optical Lab and Prescription Production

A central feature of the North Miami location will be its on-site optical lab, which is intended to reduce the time between placing an order and receiving finished eyewear for qualifying prescriptions. According to the company, many standard single-vision prescription glasses can be produced on-site in approximately 10 minutes.

The production timeframe depends on prescription eligibility, lens availability, and the eyewear selected. The 10-minute estimate should not be interpreted as a guarantee that every prescription can be completed within that period. Customers interested in fast prescription glasses can consult the store's optical professionals about available lens configurations and applicable production times.

The company's stated product range includes complete prescription eyeglasses starting at $10, subject to the applicable frame and lens options. Additional offerings are expected to include progressive lenses, sunglasses, and lens upgrades. The location will also carry frames for adults and children.

By integrating touchscreen eyewear ordering with an on-site optical lab, EyeglassesNow aims to connect the customer's selection and order submission directly with the production process. The company expects this combination to be a defining feature of its North Miami retail concept.

Local Retail Access and Online Shopping

The November opening will introduce the EyeglassesNow retail concept to the North Miami and greater Miami market. Customers will be able to visit the physical location to explore frames, discuss prescription requirements and review available eyewear options with optical professionals.

The company also plans to maintain its online shopping presence at eyeglassesnow.com, giving customers another way to explore its offerings. The physical store and website are intended to provide complementary points of access to the brand and its prescription eyewear selection.

For people searching for eyeglasses in North Miami or prescription glasses in Miami, the new location is intended to provide a local option that combines retail access with on-site production for eligible orders. The company's approach places particular emphasis on the ordering process, the availability of professional assistance, and the potential for shorter production times on qualifying prescriptions.

The store's self-service features are not intended to replace professional optical support. Rather, touchscreen stations will provide an ordering option while licensed optical professionals remain available to help customers understand prescriptions, measurements, frames, and lens choices.

Pricing and Product Availability

EyeglassesNow states that complete prescription eyeglasses will start at $10. The final price may vary depending on the selected frame, prescription, lens type, and optional upgrades. Progressive lenses, sunglasses, and other lens configurations may have different pricing and production requirements.

Customers considering affordable prescription eyewear are encouraged to confirm the options available for their particular prescription and preferred configuration. Production times will likewise depend on eligibility and the availability of the required lenses.

The company has not confirmed whether eye examinations will be offered at the new location. Details about store services, operating hours, and the availability of specific eyewear configurations should be verified before publication or customer communication.

About EyeglassesNow

EyeglassesNow is an eyewear retail concept scheduled to open in North Miami, Florida, in November 2026. The company combines in-store eyewear selection, an on-site optical lab, and online shopping through eyeglassesnow.com. Its stated offerings include complete prescription eyeglasses starting at $10, frames for adults and children, progressive lenses, sunglasses, and lens upgrades. According to the company, eligible standard single-vision prescriptions may be produced on-site in approximately 10 minutes, subject to prescription and lens availability.





CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: EYEGLASSES NOW Contact Person: Steve Halimi Email:... Country: NORTH MIAMI, FL, United States Website: eyeglassesnow.com