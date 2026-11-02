Christopher Elliot, CEO of Emirates Business Setup and Founder of Chris Elliot Group

Founded by Chris Elliott, the Dubai firm handles company setup, visas, banking and accounting under one roof, and opens a partner programme for creators.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emirates Business Setup (EBS), a Dubai company formation and accounting firm, is helping a growing number of entrepreneurs, freelancers and online business owners from Europe and beyond move their business to the United Arab Emirates. Founded in May 2022 by Chris Elliott, the company combines company setup, residency visas, bank account support and ongoing accounting in one place, so clients deal with one team from the first call to their yearly renewal.Interest in the UAE as a business base remains strong. Entrepreneurs are drawn by the country's tax framework, its free zones, fast company registration and its position between Europe, Asia and Africa. Many first-time founders, however, find the process confusing: choosing between free zone and mainland licences, the right business activity, visa requirements, opening a bank account, and corporate tax and VAT registration."Most people who contact us have already read a lot online and are still unsure what they actually need," said Chris Elliott, founder of Emirates Business Setup. "Our job is to give them a clear answer, a clear price and then do the work properly. Every department, from setup to accounting, is its own dedicated team, so nothing gets lost after the licence is issued."One team from licence to renewalEmirates Business Setup works with free zones across the UAE as well as mainland Dubai. Its services include:- Free zone and mainland company formation- UAE residency visas and Emirates ID- Support with business and personal bank accounts- Bookkeeping, VAT and UAE corporate tax filings- Licence and visa renewals, and ongoing complianceThe company has its own setup team, its own accounting team and works with government relations officers on the ground in Dubai. Clients are served in English and German, and the firm is rated 4.9 out of 5 on Google from more than 150 reviews.Partner programme for advisors and creatorsEBS has also opened a partner programme for tax advisors, consultants, relocation specialists and content creators whose audiences are considering a move to Dubai. Partners refer clients, EBS handles the full setup, and partners earn a commission on each new company as well as on yearly renewals. Every partner has a personal dashboard showing their referrals and payouts in real time."A lot of advisors and YouTubers get the same question every week: who should I use to set up my company in Dubai?" said Elliott. "We want to be the reliable answer they can give, and we make it worth their while."About Emirates Business SetupEmirates Business Setup is a Dubai-based business setup consultancy founded in 2022 by Chris Elliott. The company helps entrepreneurs, freelancers and companies set up and run their business in the UAE, covering company formation, residency visas, bank account support, accounting, VAT and corporate tax. More information is available at emiratesbusinesssetup, and in German at emiratesbusinesssetup.

Chris Elliott

Emirates Business Setup

+971 58 536 7813

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Emirates Business Setup Helps International Entrepreneurs Start a Dubai Company With One Dedicated Team News Provided By Emirates Business Setup November 02, 2026, 05:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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