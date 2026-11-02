Pankaj Fabricators Launches Fab ERP, Built From 48 Years Of Making Things In Jaipur

Fab ERP on a laptop and a phone, shown with demonstration data from Muds Industries.

Fab ERP brings orders, production, attendance and dues into one system, on a browser and on a phone.

- Mukund Totla, Founder of Fab ERPJAIPUR, INDIA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pankaj Fabricators, an engineering and fabrication company established in 1978, today announced the launch of Fab ERP, manufacturing ERP software for manufacturers and business owners across India. It brings order intake, production tracking, attendance and dues into one managed system. It runs in a web browser and as a phone app with a PIN lock.Many manufacturing businesses in India run on paper that arrives from every direction. Purchase orders land in inboxes as PDFs, contractors report completed jobs verbally, and payments are tracked from memory or from accounts that are updated late.Pankaj Fabricators runs a fabrication business from V.K.I. Area, Jaipur, and knew this problem from its own desk.Fab ERP starts from the daily questions an owner asks: who owes money, which purchase order came in, and who turned up today. The software puts those answers first, so owners can stop copying notebooks into spreadsheets at the end of the month."Most of an owner's week goes in chasing: money, orders, attendance," said Mukund Totla, Founder of Fab ERP. "We launched Fab ERP so that chasing takes less of the week and making takes more. India's manufacturers deserve software built to professional standards that still speaks their language."What Fab ERP doesPurchase orders. A purchase order arrives by email as a PDF. Fab ERP reads it and sets it out in a review row, with a flag on anything it is unsure of. A person checks it and taps Accept. The order exists, and the PDF does not need retyping.Dues. Every party's outstanding amount is listed by age, and the list of balances older than 60 days is the one to call from. One tap drafts the payment reminder with the party's statement, ready to send on WhatsApp. A person reads it and presses Send.Attendance. A supervisor authorised by the super admin marks the day's crew on a phone. The month's muster register fills itself.Production and delivery. The Production Board holds each job. Once quality has cleared it, the delivery documents come together as one delivery pack that can be sent on WhatsApp. Quotations, proforma invoices and delivery challans are made in the app and shared the same way.An assistant. Fabio answers questions from the company's own records, in English, Hinglish or Hindi.Plans and availabilityFab ERP has two plans. Silver is ₹2,499 a month and covers the dashboard, mailbox, orders, database, transactions, cashbook, clients ledger and Fabio. Gold is ₹4,999 a month and adds the Production Board, attendance and priority WhatsApp support. Attendance can also be added to Silver for ₹500 a month. All prices are plus 18% GST. Every plan starts with a 14-day free trial. The auto-pay mandate is set up first, nothing is charged for 14 days, and a customer can cancel any time.Watch the two-minute film, "Run the Business. Not After Everyone. ", which follows one order from the mailbox to the outstanding list. The company in the film is a demonstration company, Muds Industries, and every name and figure is demonstration data.Your business, answered.About Pankaj FabricatorsPankaj Fabricators is an engineering and fabrication company based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, operating since 1978. It is the parent company behind the Fab ERP software platform. Visit .About Fab ERPFab ERP is manufacturing ERP software for manufacturers and business owners in India. It covers orders, production, attendance, dues and documents, in the browser and on the phone, with an assistant, Fabio, that answers from the company's own records. Fab ERP is operated by Pankaj Fabricators, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Visit .

Mukund Totla

Pankaj Fabricators

...

Run the Business. Not After Everyone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pankaj Fabricators Launches Fab ERP, Built From 48 Years of Making Things in Jaipur News Provided By Pankaj Fabricators November 02, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.