Fab ERP Launches Business Platform To End Spreadsheet Chaos For Indian Manufacturers

Fab ERP on a laptop and a phone, shown with demonstration data from Muds Industries.

Connected web and mobile application replaces fragmented legacy tools with a single dashboard for orders, production, dues, and attendance.

- Mukund Totla, Founder of Fab ERPJAIPUR, INDIA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fab ERP today announced the launch of its integrated business platform, designed to replace disconnected legacy software for manufacturers and business owners across India. Accessible through a web browser and a PIN-locked mobile app, the platform brings purchase orders, financial dues, and production tracking onto a single dashboard, giving owners a clear view of their daily operations.Many growing businesses run on disconnected tools. This leaves owners trapped in "spreadsheet chaos," relying on a mix of manual records that create blind spots in profitability and data entry errors. Managing emailed purchase orders has meant tedious manual data entry, and costly delays between when an order arrived and when it was officially recorded for production.Fab ERP is built to end that spreadsheet chaos. The software watches the company mailbox. When a purchase order arrives, it reads the order and sets the details out in a review row, with a flag on anything it is unsure of. A person checks the row and taps Accept. From there, the Production Board holds the job through quality check and on to the delivery pack.The platform also closes the financial blind spot. The Clients Ledger lists every party's outstanding dues by age, so owners can see at once which balances are older than 60 days. One tap drafts the payment reminder with the party's statement, ready to send on WhatsApp. The owner reads it and presses Send.Attendance is marked on a phone by a supervisor authorised by the super admin, and the month's muster register fills itself."Owners should not have to choose between a heavy ERP and fragile spreadsheets," said Mukund Totla, Founder of Fab ERP. "We built Fab ERP to bridge that gap. By putting the most urgent answers first, who owes you money, what orders just arrived, and who showed up to work today, we give owners control without the implementation nightmare."The platform also introduces Fabio, an assistant that answers questions from the company's own records, in English, Hinglish or Hindi. Owners can simply ask who owes the most or whose payment is oldest.Your business, answered.Who it is for. Fab ERP is made for manufacturers and business owners across India, fabrication and engineering businesses, who want order, dues and attendance records they can trust and read from a phone.What it costs. Silver is ₹2,499 a month and covers the dashboard, mailbox, orders, database, transactions, cashbook, clients ledger and Fabio. Gold is ₹4,999 a month and adds the Production Board, attendance and priority WhatsApp support. All prices are plus 18% GST. Attendance can also be added to Silver for ₹500 a month. Every plan starts with a 14-day free trial. The auto-pay mandate is set up first, nothing is charged for 14 days, and a customer can cancel any time.See Fab ERP in action. Watch how Fab ERP handles different parts of a business under one roof in the explainer film, "Run the Business. Not After Everyone. " The company in the film is a demonstration company, Muds Industries, and every name and figure is demonstration data.To try it, sign up at faberp.Image: the Fab ERP dashboard on a laptop and a phone, shown with demonstration data from Muds Industries.About Fab ERPFab ERP is manufacturing ERP software for manufacturers and business owners in India. It covers orders, production, attendance, dues and documents, in the browser and on the phone, with an assistant, Fabio, that answers from the company's own records. Fab ERP is operated by Pankaj Fabricators, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Visit .

Mukund Totla

Fab ERP

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Run the Business. Not After Everyone.

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Fab ERP Launches Business Platform to End Spreadsheet Chaos for Indian Manufacturers News Provided By Pankaj Fabricators November 02, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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