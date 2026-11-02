Chennai, Tiruvallur Shut Schools And Colleges As Cyclone Murasu Looms

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur will remain closed on Monday as authorities brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Murasu, which is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The district administrations announced the precautionary holiday after the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued an orange alert for both districts.

The warning indicates the possibility of rainfall ranging from 12 to 20 centimetres in 24 hours.

With several northern Tamil Nadu districts expected to receive heavy rain, the State Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Department has directed collectors to remain on high alert and implement standard disaster management procedures.

The Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration instructed collectors to mobilise personnel, strengthen preparedness and maintain close surveillance.

Any untoward incident must be reported immediately to the State Emergency Operations Centre.

According to the India Meteorological Department's bulletin issued at 9.14 p.m. on Sunday, Murasu was moving west-northwestwards at 27 kmph over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

At 2.30 p.m. on Sunday, the cyclone lay about 480 kilometres east-southeast of Chennai and 550 kilometres east-southeast of Nellore.

The system is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning before turning northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD forecast landfall between Nellore and Narsapur between 11.30 p.m. on Monday and 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Wind speeds during the crossing could reach 100–110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph. Besides the orange alert for Chennai and Tiruvallur, a yellow alert has been issued for Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris on Monday, with heavy rainfall of 7–11 centimetres likely.

Tuesday's rainfall warning is confined to isolated heavy showers in the Nilgiris. Squally winds reaching 55–65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, are forecast at isolated locations in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts, besides Puducherry, on Monday.

Other northern coastal districts could experience winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph. The RMC has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday.

The thunderstorm warning remains in force at isolated locations until November 5, extending beyond the cyclone's expected landfall window along the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coastline.