Delhi Traders Say INDIA Bloc Rally Affected Business

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh has expressed concern over the impact of the INDIA Bloc's rally held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, saying the political event affected business activities, customers' movement and the livelihoods of traders and workers in the national Capital, particularly ahead of the festive season.

In a statement titled, 'What Did We Lose, What Did We Gain?', the traders' body said that while the rally may have provided political parties with an opportunity to express their views and demonstrate their strength, it left Delhi's business community with several economic questions and concerns.

“November 1 may have been an opportunity for political parties to put forward their views and demonstrate their strength, but for Delhi's business community, the day left behind several economic questions and concerns,” the Mahasangh said.

It pointed out that Delhi's wholesale markets are not merely centres of local trade but also serve as an important foundation for the purchases, supply chains and livelihoods of millions of small traders across the country.

The organisation said that disruption to market activities, customer movement and the supply of goods just ahead of a major festive occasion like Diwali was a matter of concern.

Listing the losses suffered by the trading community, it said business activities and customer footfall were affected on Sunday.

Small traders arriving from other states also lost valuable time and purchasing opportunities.

It added that the daily earnings of shopkeepers, employees, labourers, transporters and families dependent on them were adversely affected.

The traders' body further claimed that the normal commercial activities and business image of Delhi's major markets had suffered a setback, while concerns had increased over the possibility of customers shifting towards online shopping and other commercial centres.

However, the Mahasangh also acknowledged certain positive aspects of the rally, saying it brought the problems and concerns of Delhi's trading community onto a wider public platform.

It said the event once again highlighted the important role played by Delhi's wholesale markets in the country's economy and supply chain. It also underlined the need for better coordination between business interests, public convenience and traffic management while planning major events in the future.

“Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (Regd.) respects democratic rights and peaceful protests. Every political party has the right to express its views, but equal responsibility towards trade, employment, ordinary citizens and the country's economic activities is equally necessary,” the statement said.

“Political events last for a limited period, but the economic losses suffered by businesses and the impact on customers' trust can be felt for a long time,” it added.

The organisation urged authorities and political parties to give priority to Delhi's business calendar, festive season, market accessibility, supply of goods and public convenience while deciding the dates and venues of large-scale events.

“Politics has its place, and trade and employment have theirs. A balance between the two is the hallmark of a strong, responsible and healthy democratic system,” it said.