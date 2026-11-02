Martha Stewart Apologizes For Insensitive Homeless Themed Halloween Look

Martha Stewart Apologizes for Halloween Costume Backlash

American TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart has apologised after facing backlash over her Halloween costume, which depicted a homeless person, clarifying that she never intended to mock homelessness and expressing regret over offending people, according to People. The 85-year-old lifestyle mogul faced criticism after sharing a photograph of her Halloween look on Instagram. The now-deleted picture showed Stewart wearing ripped jeans, makeup designed to make her face appear dirty, and holding a sign that read, "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!"

Initial Response and Public Reaction

Stewart's Statement on Awareness

In a statement shared with People, Stewart initially said that the costume was intended to raise awareness about homelessness, which she described as one of America's most serious ongoing challenges. "I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention," she said, as per the outlet. She further highlighted her association with charities working to address the issue, saying, "Homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic. I am committed to continuing to make a difference."

Acknowledging the Insensitivity

However, hours later, Stewart issued another statement on Instagram, acknowledging that her earlier response did not adequately address the criticism. "It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up. My earlier statement didn't go far enough," she wrote. She further acknowledged the financial difficulties faced by many people and admitted that her costume was inappropriate, according to People. "I know many people are economically struggling. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I'm very sorry," Stewart added.

Context of the Controversy

According to TMZ, Stewart had shared the costume photograph alongside promotional pictures of candles she sells on QVC. The caption accompanying the post reportedly read, "My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!" Stewart has frequently spoken about her love for Halloween and dressing up. In 2024, she described the occasion as something she looks forward to every year. "Come September, I'm ready to go apple picking in the orchard and start selecting interesting pumpkins from the patch to display on the farm and around my home," she had said in a statement shared with People in connection with her Halloween cover shoot for Martha Stewart Living. "This year, my editors crowned me Queen of Halloween! As they well know, I truly love to dream up a great costume and get in the spirit," she added.

In the same statement, Stewart also recalled her decades-long association with Halloween celebrations, during which she has shared festive recipes, craft ideas and entertaining tips with her audience, according to People. The controversy comes as Stewart has acknowledged that her costume choice was insensitive and apologised to those who were offended. (ANI)

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