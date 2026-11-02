Amitabh Bachchan Slams Media For Twisting His Krishna Post, Calls Out Misreporting

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has strongly criticised sections of the media for allegedly twisting the meaning of his recent social media post. The 84-year-old superstar clarified that his remarks were rooted in devotion to Lord Krishna and were never intended as a political statement or a warning to his opponents. Expressing his frustration, Bachchan accused certain media outlets of presenting his words out of context to attract attention.

Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Media Reports

Addressing the controversy on his personal blog, Bachchan directly called out media organisations and questioned their interpretation of his statement. In his Hindi post, he wrote, "Sun lo kaan pakad ke media waalon!! 50 million ki abaadi hai humare followers ki, media waalon. Jis din humne ishara kiya, toh unmein se keval 10 percent hi, thokne ke liye taiyaar baithe hain."

His remarks highlighted the massive support he receives from his followers. He also suggested that his extended fan family could respond much more strongly to criticism if prompted by him.

Big B Questions Media's Credibility

Taking his criticism further, the actor described the concerned media portal as part of the country's 'Fifth Column'. He questioned the credibility and respectability of outlets that allegedly misrepresent statements instead of reporting them accurately.

Bachchan also acknowledged that mistakes can happen in journalism but stressed that media organisations should accept their errors, apologise and take steps to correct them. He expressed disappointment over what he believes is a lack of accountability among certain sections of the media.

'I Will Not Call Myself A Victim'

Concluding his post on an emotional note, the megastar said he would not describe himself as a victim despite feeling hurt. He maintained that his pain was personal and that the media was not worthy of it.

His strong response has once again brought attention to the importance of responsible reporting and the accurate interpretation of public statements.