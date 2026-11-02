Fresh Snowfall Blankets Badrinath Dham As Temperatures Plummet Sharply

Fresh Snowfall Transforms Badrinath Dham

Fresh snowfall in Badrinath Dham has blanketed the surrounding high-altitude peaks in a sheet of white, transforming the region's landscape, while a sharp drop in temperature and chilly winds have intensified cold conditions in the area. The snowfall, which occurred last night, has brought a significant change in the weather pattern across Badrinath Dham and its adjoining high-altitude areas.

The snow-covered mountain peaks have enhanced the scenic beauty of the shrine, offering breathtaking views to devotees visiting the holy site. However, the change in weather has also brought biting cold to the region, with temperatures dropping sharply following the snowfall. Chilly winds have further intensified the cold, making conditions particularly harsh for people in the area. Despite the challenging weather conditions, devotees arriving at Badrinath Dham are enjoying mesmerising views of the snow-clad hills surrounding the shrine. The fresh snowfall has completely transformed the landscape of the region, with the white blanket covering the surrounding peaks creating a picturesque winter setting. While the snow-covered mountains have added to the visual appeal of the pilgrimage destination, the accompanying drop in temperature has made the weather increasingly chilly.

Weather Updates Across Uttarakhand

Earlier on Thursday, Kedarnath Dham witnessed the season's first heavy snowfall following continuous snowfall since October 29, blanketing the surrounding hills in a thick sheet of snow and causing a significant drop in temperatures. The snowfall has transformed the surrounding mountainous region into a white landscape, while temperatures in Kedarnath have plummeted amid the changing weather conditions.

Meteorological Forecast

Director of the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, CS Tomar said Uttarakhand is likely to witness continued rainfall activity over the next few days, particularly in the hilly districts, with light to moderate showers expected at several places and isolated rainfall likely in the northern hill districts. Speaking to ANI, he said,“Yesterday on the 29th... according to the report we received this morning, heavy rainfall was also recorded at 8 to 9 places across the state, especially in the districts of Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Haridwar. So, mostly light to moderate rainfall was observed at many locations yesterday. We are expecting similar conditions today as well. Particularly in the Kumaon region, there are higher chances of weather activity today, so light to moderate rain is likely to occur at several places there.”

He further said that rainfall activity is expected to gradually decrease, although light precipitation may continue at isolated locations, particularly in the northern hilly districts, on October 31 and November 1 and 2. (ANI)

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