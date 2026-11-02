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Official Exchange Rates Of Azerbaijani Manat On November 2


Date: 2026-11-02 12:31:17

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced the official exchange rates for November 2.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro to the manat was 1.9000 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0340 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1118 manat.

Currencies Code Exchange rate
1 US dollar USD 1.7
1 euro EUR 1.9
1 Australian dollar AUD 1.1938
1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.5771
1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628
100 South Korean won KRW 0.1264
1 Czech crown CZK 0.078
1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2557
1 Danish krone DKK 0.2542
1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6561
1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2167
1 Indian rupee INR 0.0179
1 British pound sterling GBP 2.2769
1 Swedish krona SEK 0.1733
1 Swiss franc CHF 2.0635
1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.5412
1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.2157
1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.4588
100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.3743
1 Qatari rial QAR 0.4663
1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0194
100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.5195
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0944
1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1845
100 Uzbek som UZS 0.0142
100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0.6121
1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4304
1 Romanian leu RON 0.3558
100 Russian rubles RUB 2.1118
1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.0162
1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.329
1 Saudi rial SAR 0.453
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2.3054
1 Turkish lira TRY 0.034
1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857
1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0375
100 Japanese yen JPY 1.0771
1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0.9546

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Trend News Agency

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