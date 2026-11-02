Riteish Deshmukh Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'King' Has Blockbuster Written All Over It

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, calling him the 'King of all our hearts'.

He also expressed his excitement for the actor's upcoming film 'King'. Taking to social media, Riteish wished SRK a day filled with love and laughter and shared his anticipation for the film, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24.

“Happy Birthday Sha Bhai @iamsrk - you are and forever will be the King of all our hearts....Have a tremendous day filled with laughter and love- KING has blockbuster written all over it- can't wait for the magic to storm the theatres on 24th Dec. I love you!!! #HappyBirthdaySRK,” he wrote.

The 'Masti' actor also posted his cherished memories with Shah Rukh Khan.

Riteish's wife and actress Genelia Deshmukh also extended her warm wishes to Shah Rukh, expressing her love and excitement for his upcoming film.“Happy Birthday Dearest @iamsrk We love you so so much and always will I truly truly can't wait for King - See you soon - Bigggg Bear hug,” she wrote.

In the image, Genelia and Riteish could be seen sharing a warm hug with Shah Rukh Khan. Notably, the couple shares a warm bond with the 'Dilwale' actor, built on mutual admiration, personal interactions and several memorable moments over the years.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 61 on November 2, received warm birthday wishes from several members of the film fraternity. His 'Baadshah' co-star Deepshikha Nagpal also took to social media to extend her wishes to the superstar.

Sharing her fond memories, she wrote,“Happy birthday to our one and only king khan @iamsrk keep shining and as every year is my wish to work with you again. #amen..”