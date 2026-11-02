Mainpat Titans Win Inaugural Chhattisgarh Hockey League Season Title

Mainpat Titans Triumph in Inaugural Chhattisgarh Hockey League

Mainpat Titans won the inaugural season of the Chhattisgarh Hockey League, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the state government for organising the hockey league, highlighting the participation of six teams and international players. He emphasised the importance of promoting a league culture to provide athletes with more opportunities, develop sporting talent and help Indian players achieve greater success on the international stage.

The inaugural edition of the CHL concluded on Sunday, with Mainpat Titans lifting the CHL trophy by beating Sanskardhani Titans 4-2 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium in Raipur. "The Chhattisgarh government has organised this hockey league. I would like to commend the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, and Sports Minister Arun Sao on this occasion. Developing a league culture is the need of the hour... The state government itself organised this league, providing an opportunity for 6 teams to participate... Even international players took part in the league... I hope that this league culture, fostered by the state government, continues to grow-so that our nation's athletes remain on the playing field, achieve victories, progress further, and, in the days to come, bring glory to the country," Mandaviya told the reporters.

Tournament Prize Pool and Individual Honors

Key Award Winners

The tournament carried a total prize pool of Rs 21 lakh, with Rs 11 lakh for the winning team – Mainpat Titans and Rs 6 lakh for the runners-up team – Sanskardhani Strikers. Notable performances during the league were recognised with the tournament awards, with Shahrukh Ali being adjudged as the Player of the Tournament; Ashish Tani Purti bagging the Top Scorer award for scoring 13 goals; while Himanshu was adjudged as the Best Goalkeeper of the CHL.

Local boy Mohit Nayak showed moments of brilliance across the tournament and was awarded the Best Chhattisgarh Player award. Sandeep Kumar, who looks like a promising talent, was awarded the Emerging Player (U-21) Award.

Impact on Regional Hockey

The inaugural season of the Chhattisgarh Hockey League proved to be an initiative to encourage participation in hockey, provide emerging players with competitive exposure and strengthen the state's contribution to Indian hockey, given the number of local Chhattisgarh players who were able to rub shoulders with the best players from India. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)