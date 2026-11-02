When Priyanka Chopra Nearly Confirmed Her Rumoured Relationship With Shah Rukh Khan, Flaunted His Jacket On Show

During a 2017 international show appearance, actor Priyanka Chopra sparked widespread discussion after showing off a leather jacket that previously belonged to an ex-boyfriend, which fans quickly linked to Shah Rukh Khan. Media coverage of the appearance noted that Priyanka Chopra reportedly flaunted Shah Rukh Khan's jacket on a show, sparking renewed interest in the former co-stars' relationship history.

The appearance took place in May 2017 during promotions for her Hollywood debut film, Baywatch. Allegations surrounding a romance between the two actors had previously surfaced during the filming and release of their 2011 movie, Don 2. However, Priyanka did not take SRK's name.

What Priyanka Said on Dirty Laundry

May 2017 brought the moment to light on an international platform. Priyanka appeared on Laura Brown's fashion series, Dirty Laundry, a web show where celebrity guests bring personal wardrobe items to share the specific stories and memories behind them.

Holding up a brown hooded Dolce & Gabbana leather jacket, she revealed its origin to the host while detailing how it became a staple of her personal collection. "I was a little unsure about this one whether I should... but your show is called 'Dirty Laundry', so I thought, I might as well. This is a jacket that I literally live in. It's my airport jacket, but it belonged to an ex-boyfriend," she stated.

When asked why she never returned the garment, her response was direct. "Things get exchanged. It stopped being his after it stayed back in my house once and I kind of just wore it. He asked for it back, and I said 'no'." Asked if she could still smell her ex on the garment, she laughed: "Oh God, I hope not. I only smell me."

How Fans Connected the Jacket to SRK

Online sleuths matched the item shortly after the episode aired. Social media users compared the brown leather jacket-distinguished by its signature silver Dolce & Gabbana tag-to older photographs of Shah Rukh Khan wearing the exact jacket at public events, airport exits, and casual outings years prior.

The discussion gained further traction due to online activity following the interview. Priyanka briefly liked a fan tweet pointing out that Shah Rukh Khan was the ex-boyfriend mentioned in the interview. Screenshots of the interaction spread rapidly online before the like was removed shortly after.

The viral reaction confirmed to many followers that Priyanka Chopra reportedly flaunted Shah Rukh Khan's jacket on a show, turning a routine promotional interview into a widely discussed moment across digital platforms.

Context of the Don 2 Rumours and Public Impact

The timing of the interview coincided with Priyanka's expanding international profile during the Baywatch press circuit. Speculation regarding the two Bollywood stars originally gained momentum in 2011 while they worked together on Don 2, where their off-screen camaraderie drew significant media attention.

While neither actor ever publicly confirmed a relationship, public commentary surrounding the interview remains one of the most widely cited moments from her international press tours. The visual match of the Dolce & Gabbana outerwear continues to be referenced by pop culture enthusiasts and fans discussing the history between the two.