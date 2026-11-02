F1 Chief Domenicalli Congratulates Antonelli On Maiden Drivers' Championship

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali hailed Kimi Antonelli's historic triumph after the Mercedes driver clinched the 2026 Drivers' Championship with a third-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 20-year-old secured the title at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, becoming the youngest world champion in the sport's history and ending Italy's 73-year wait for a homegrown champion.

“Today, Kimi Antonelli has made history. Becoming the youngest Formula 1 World Champion is an extraordinary achievement, earned through exceptional talent, courage and determination. It fills me with immense pride to see Kimi become the first Italian Formula 1 World Champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953. For 73 years, our country has waited for this moment, and today an entire nation will celebrate one of its own reaching the very pinnacle of our sport,” Domenicali said in a statement.

Antonelli entered the 71-lap race knowing that a finish inside the top nine would guarantee him the championship, irrespective of the results of his closest rivals, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell. Starting fourth on the grid, the Italian held his nerve through a race interrupted by a red flag following a heavy accident involving Valtteri Bottas and a late safety car after Arvid Lindblad crashed.

His third-place finish proved sufficient to secure the crown, while Max Verstappen took the chequered flag ahead of Hamilton. Antonelli's achievement also eclipsed Sebastian Vettel's record as the youngest Formula 1 world champion. Vettel was 23 years and 134 days old when he won his maiden title with Red Bull in 2010, whereas Antonelli achieved the feat at 20 years and 68 days.

Beyond the record books, Domenicali believes the young Italian's success could have a lasting impact on aspiring drivers across the world, with his breakthrough offering a powerful example of what determination and commitment can accomplish.

“Greatness is measured not only by records, but by the generations it inspires. Kimi has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world and shown young people everywhere that there are no limits to what can be achieved through dedication, belief and hard work. Across the world, young boys and girls watching today will see in Kimi someone who proves that the biggest dreams can become reality,” he added.

Antonelli's championship victory places him among the sport's defining names and gives Italy a new figure to celebrate on the global motorsport stage. For Domenicali, however, the milestone could mark the beginning of something even bigger for the Mercedes driver.

“Today, his name joins the legends of our sport. A new chapter in Formula 1 history has been written, and I firmly believe this is only the beginning of an extraordinary legacy.

“Congratulations to Kimi, Mercedes and his family on this incredible achievement. The entire Formula 1 community is proud to celebrate this special moment with them,” Domenicali stated.

Antonelli now holds an unassailable 119-point advantage in the championship standings, with Verstappen moving into second place. Russell has dropped to fourth, trailing his Mercedes teammate by 130 points.

The Formula 1 season will continue with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from November 6 to 8, as the paddock heads to Brazil following a landmark weekend for Antonelli and Italian motorsport.