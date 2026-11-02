At ADIPEC 2026, ALTAVE Highlights AI Solutions Deployed Across 11 Countries

Operational Intelligence to Offshore

The company brings DROPS and workforce risk exposure analytics to Abu Dhabi and will present a technical paper on AI-driven behavioral safety offshore

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ALTAVE arrives at ADIPEC 2026 with Vision AI applications that make offshore and onshore operations safer and more efficient. The spotlight is on two solutions that turn video into risk data: Dropped Object Prevention (DROPS), which supports tool and equipment accountability in monitored areas, and workforce risk exposure analytics (Man-Hour Exposure Risk, or MHER), which informs crew planning and decision-making.Both solutions are part of an expanded partnership with one of the world's largest offshore drilling contractors, which now uses DROPS and MHER in six countries: Brazil, the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, Poland, the United Kingdom and Egypt.Founded by engineers from Brazil's Aeronautics Institute of Technology (ITA) and backed by more than 15 years of research and development, ALTAVE now operates in 11 countries, with solutions deployed on more than 90 vessels, 28 drilling rigs and 39 other industrial sites. In 2025, its technology helped safeguard more than 5,000 lives. Clients include Petrobras, TotalEnergies, Aramco, Shell, Valaris, Nabors, Transocean and Seadrill. In the Middle East, its solutions are already in use in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.Across customer deployments, ALTAVE has observed reductions in safety deviations ranging from 70% to 95%. Results vary depending on how organizations integrate technology into their operations, including the actions taken by safety teams, adjustments to procedures and the adoption of new practices. AI provides visibility and evidence, but sustained improvements depend on how people and processes respond to that information.This relationship between technology, human engagement and operational results is also the focus of ALTAVE's contribution to the ADIPEC 2026 technical program. Raquel Piani, Marketing Manager at ALTAVE, will present the paper "AI-Driven Video Analytics and Behavioral Safety: Enhancing Human-Centered Operational Adaptation in Offshore Support Vessels" (SPE-235661-MS), which examines how safety practices influence outcomes at sea."Customers usually start with real-time alerts. They expand when they see what the data reveals over time: where risk concentrates, how long crews stay exposed and which tasks should be planned differently. But turning those insights into measurable gains also depends on how teams engage with the technology and adapt their processes. The shift from alerts to continuous operational intelligence has driven our international growth, and the Middle East is a priority for what comes next," says Leonardo Nogueira, co-founder and Head of Marketing and Sales at ALTAVE.Solutions on display at ADIPEC include:Dropped Object Prevention (DROPS)DROPS uses AI to keep track of tools, equipment and materials in offshore environments. The system analyzes camera images in real time and issues an immediate alert when it detects a tool missing from the workbench, an object left in a critical area, an inventory discrepancy or a tool not returned after a job. Each alert is logged in the ALTAVE HARPIA platform, which builds an auditable history and generates automatic reports and dashboards.Man-Hour Exposure Risk (MHER)MHER measures how many workers are exposed to risk in critical areas, such as the drill floor, and for how long. Each exposure becomes structured data that links safety and productivity indicators, pinpoints where and when risk concentrates, and helps teams plan tasks and allocate crews more efficiently.InterlockDesigned for the drill floor, Interlock monitors interactions between people and equipment. When it detects a worker in the path of moving machinery, the system can automatically slow the equipment down or engage an interlock, reducing the risk of struck-by, crushing and collision incidents, as well as safety-related downtime. The solution integrates with existing rig control systems.Red Zone, Suspended Load and Man DownThe booth also features Red Zone management, with static and dynamic zones, automatic activation and group management; Strobe, which triggers light alerts to warn workers on site when they enter a red zone; Suspended Load monitoring, which sets a safety perimeter that moves with the load; and Man Down detection, which immediately alerts response teams when a worker falls. All applications feed into the ALTAVE HARPIA platform, which combines real-time alerts, interactive dashboards and georeferenced data.ADIPEC 2026Venue: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, UAEDates: November 2-5, 2026Hours: November 2 to 4, 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM; November 5, 10:00 AM to 5:30 PMBooth: 16305, Hall 16, United Kingdom PavilionTechnical presentation: Monday, November 2, 3:30 PM, Station 10 (paper SPE-235661-MS)Schedule a meeting:About ALTAVEALTAVE is a leading company specializing in intelligent monitoring solutions powered by computer vision. Its solutions support critical operations through advanced AI, transforming data into intelligence for strategic decision-making.With real-time monitoring, intuitive dashboards and 24/7 support, ALTAVE technology enhances operational safety and protects lives and essential resources. Headquartered in Brazil, the company has a global presence, serving various sectors including Defense and Security, Energy, Mining, Ports, Agribusiness, and Oil and Gas. ALTAVE is recognized for its strategic importance and is accredited as a Strategic Defense Company by the Brazilian Ministry of Defense and as a supplier to Petrobras.Learn more:Commercial contact:...Press contact:...

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At ADIPEC 2026, ALTAVE highlights AI solutions deployed across 11 countries News Provided By Altave November 02, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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