Global Colorectal Cancer Congress To Bring Together Global Leaders, Patient Advocates And Cancer Experts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Two-day global Congress will explore prevention, precision medicine, AI, health equity, patient experience, and policy, with free virtual participation

NAIROBI, KENYA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Colon Cancer Association (GCCA) will host the 2026 Global Colorectal Cancer Congress on November 5–6, bringing together patient advocates, healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers and industry partners to share knowledge, strengthen collaboration and advance more equitable colorectal cancer (CRC) care worldwide.Under the theme“Together We Shape the Road Ahead for CRC,” the Congress will feature two days of discussions on the challenges and opportunities shaping colorectal cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and advocacy. The program will connect global perspectives with practical approaches that organizations and communities can use to improve outcomes for people affected by colorectal cancer.The Congress will open with remarks from GCCA CEO Andrew Spiegel and President Nicole Sheahan, followed by a discussion on the state of colorectal cancer in Kenya with Dr. Joan-Paula Bor-Malenya, Head of Kenya's National Cancer Control Program.“Colorectal cancer affects communities around the world, but access to information, early detection, appropriate treatment and supportive care remains unequal,” said Nicole Sheahan, President of GCCA.“The Congress creates an opportunity for people working across different settings to learn from one another, share solutions and strengthen the global movement for better colorectal cancer outcomes.”Day One: Prevention, Innovation and Health EquityThe first day will examine key developments in colorectal cancer prevention, screening, diagnostics and care, with an emphasis on how global knowledge can translate into meaningful progress in local communities.Dr. Partha Basu of the International Agency for Research on Cancer will deliver a keynote address on prevention, risk reduction and screening. A session on biomarkers, precision medicine and diagnostics, led by Helena Harnik of The Synergist, will explore the importance of biomarker testing and the role of precision medicine in informing treatment decisions.The program will also examine the evolving role of artificial intelligence in colorectal cancer care. Led by Dr. Apeksha Patel of Novartis, the session will bring together perspectives from industry, technology and patient advocacy to consider how AI may contribute to care and patient outcomes.A major afternoon session, Advancing CRC Health Equity: Local Solutions, Global Lessons, will highlight approaches developed by organizations working in different countries and healthcare settings. Three panels will focus on community screening and awareness campaigns; stoma care, ostomy support and survivor quality of life; and building health system capacity through training, patient navigation and policy advocacy.The day will conclude with an in-person Blue Dinner in Nairobi, featuring the presentation of the Global CRC Leadership Awards. The awards recognize leadership and impact in colorectal cancer policy and advocacy, equity and community engagement, and emerging global leadership.Day Two: Patient Experience, Ostomy Support, Advocacy and PolicyThe second day will put patient and caregiver experiences at the center of conversations about survivorship, access to care and the future of colorectal cancer advocacy.A session on patient experience, caregiving and survivorship in advocacy will explore how lived experience can help shape programs, strengthen support for patients and inform advocacy priorities.GCCA will also introduce its new Global Ostomy Program, developed to strengthen ostomy advocacy and help address barriers to access to ostomy supplies for people experiencing financial hardship. The program includes an advisory committee, a Global Ostomy Fund and opportunities to strengthen collaboration among organizations supporting people living with an ostomy.A further session, Advocacy, Access & Policy, will explore the role of advocacy, data and policy in improving colorectal cancer care. Led by Dr. Mazvita Muchengeti, Head of the South African National Cancer Registry at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the discussion will bring together perspectives from patient advocacy and research to consider how evidence and community experience can inform policy and access to care.The in-person program in Nairobi will continue following the virtual sessions, with participants assembling care kits for Kenyatta National Hospital, learning more about GCCA's Membership Hub and discussing plans for the organization's March 2027 colorectal cancer awareness initiative.A Global Event With Opportunities to Participate WorldwideThe 2026 Global Colorectal Cancer Congress will take place in a hybrid format, with virtual participation available for the live program on November 5 and the morning of November 6, East Africa Time (EAT). The afternoon of November 6 will feature additional in-person activities in Nairobi, Kenya.Virtual attendance is free and open to everyone, and GCCA membership is not required. Simultaneous translation will be available in more than 60 languages, and registered participants will have access to on-demand recordings after the event.By bringing together people with different experiences, expertise and perspectives, GCCA aims to strengthen connections across the global colorectal cancer community and support continued progress toward more equitable, patient-centered care.Registration is open. Learn more and register for free at GCCAcongress.Thank You to Our SponsorsGCCA extends its sincere thanks to the sponsors of the 2026 Global Colorectal Cancer Congress, Bristol Myers Squibb, Guardant Health, and Johnson & Johnson. Their support helps bring together the global colorectal cancer community, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience, and advance education, advocacy and collaboration toward improved outcomes for patients and families worldwide.About the Global Colon Cancer AssociationThe Global Colon Cancer Association (GCCA) is an international nonprofit organization that connects and supports colorectal cancer patient advocacy organizations around the world. With 150 member organizations across 60 countries, GCCA works to improve colorectal cancer outcomes by strengthening advocacy, increasing awareness and education, promoting equitable access to screening and care, and building the capacity of organizations serving patients and families.Learn more atRegister Now at

Nicole Sheahan

Global Colon Cancer Association

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Global Colorectal Cancer Congress to Bring Together Global Leaders, Patient Advocates and Cancer Experts News Provided By Global Colon Cancer Association November 02, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



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