Top Tech Tidbits Surpasses 50,000 Weekly Readers

♿️ The Week's News in Access Technology

From 7,435 readers in 2020 to more than 50,000 around the world today, a breakthrough for access technology news and the disability community it serves.

- Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher, Top Tech Tidbits

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top Tech Tidbits, the world's leading not-for-profit access technology publication, has surpassed 50,000 weekly readers. The October 29, 2026 issue went out to 50,118 subscribers by email.

The publication has grown almost sevenfold since Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd. became its distributor on June 4, 2020, when it had 7,435 subscribers. Top Tech Tidbits aggregates the week's access technology news using AI and curates it through a human editorial panel, and it is released free every Thursday at 6:00 AM Eastern.

"Fifty thousand readers is a number I could not have imagined when we took over distribution in 2020, yet here we are. Living proof, in my humble opinion, that this service is necessary, valued and unavailable anywhere else. Every reader is here today because a reader, Sponsor or partner shared what we publish," said Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher of Top Tech Tidbits.

A Third Sponsorship Update

Since June 2024, Top Tech Tidbits has priced its Sponsorship Packages at 50 USD per month for every 10,000 readers served, a formula that covers the rising cost of sending to a growing list while keeping the newsletter free to read. The rate moved from 100 USD to 150 USD per month at 30,000 readers in November 2024, and from 150 USD to 200 USD at 40,000 readers in May 2025. With 50,000 readers, Sponsorship Packages for new sponsors are now priced at 250 USD per month, effective today.

As with both earlier updates, the change does not affect current sponsors, who keep their legacy rate of 50 USD, 100 USD, 150 USD or 200 USD per month for as long as they remain sponsors.

How the Rates Compare

The new rate remains well below mainstream newsletter pricing. In a September 2026 survey of 321 newsletter rate cards by Book a Sponsor, the top sponsor slot in a single issue of a 50,000 to 99,999 subscriber newsletter listed at a median of 700 USD, and a classified or text ad at about 280 USD. For 250 USD per month, a Top Tech Tidbits Sponsorship Package carries a sponsor's logo, profile and classified advertisement in every weekly issue, and a Featured Advertisement, the top position in an issue, is 250 USD.

Free Featured Advertisements Continue

Sponsors who pay quarterly, at 750 USD per quarter, continue to receive one free Featured Advertisement credit each quarter, and sponsors who pay annually, at 3,000 USD per year by subscription or one-time payment, continue to receive five per year. A Featured Advertisement, the top advertising position in each issue after the Sponsor Wall, is also available to any advertiser at 250 USD per issue.

Access Information News, the sister publication covering access information, follows the same formula and is expected to pass 50,000 readers soon.

Top Tech Tidbits limits its Sponsorship Packages to 24, offered first come, first served. Packages, payment options and advertising rates are listed on the publication's Sponsorship Packages page.

About Top Tech Tidbits

Top Tech Tidbits is the world's leading not-for-profit publication covering weekly news and trends in access technology. Founded in 2004 and published by Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd. since 2020, it serves more than 50,000 blind, low vision, deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, neurodivergent and disabled professionals, educators and enthusiasts worldwide each week, along with the caregivers, companies and organizations that serve them.

Aaron Di Blasi

Top Tech Tidbits

+1 855-578-6660

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