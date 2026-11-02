Ten Dead In Weekend Road Incidents In Australia's Victoria

MENAFN - IANS) Victoria, Nov 2 (IANS) Two men have died following a collision between a car and a motorcycle in southeast Melbourne, taking the weekend road death toll in the state of Victoria to eight.

Victoria Police said in a statement that emergency services were called to the collision at an intersection in Brighton East, 12 km southeast of central Melbourne, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (local time).

Two men, the driver of the car and rider of the motorcycle, died at the scene.

A child passenger in the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The incident took the number of deaths in road incidents in Victoria since Friday to eight.

Police said that four of the deceased were riding motorcycles and three were driving cars, according to Xinhua news agency.

A 75-year-old female pedestrian also died after she was struck by a vehicle in the state's southwest on Saturday afternoon.

Later on Saturday afternoon, police said that two teenagers were injured when the e-bike they were riding collided with a car in the suburbs of Geelong, 65 km southwest of Melbourne.

The male passenger was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries while the second boy, aged 17, was taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

According to the latest data, as of Saturday, there had been 220 road deaths in Victoria so far in 2026, down from 247 at the same point in 2025.

Separately, earlier on October 30, ten elderly tourists were injured in a minivan rollover on King Island in Australia's southern state of Tasmania, police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 4:20 p.m. local time Friday on South Road in Pearshape, in the southern part of the island, according to a statement released by Tasmania Police.

The Toyota HiAce passenger van was carrying 10 visitors from mainland Australia, aged from their mid-70s to their 80s, the statement said.