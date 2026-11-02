Manchu Manoj: The Attack At Raptadu School Has Left Me Deeply Shaken

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Reacting to the Raptadu School incident in which two girls studying in standard 10 were attacked by a man with a chainsaw, Telugu actor Manchu Manoj has now confessed that the incident had left him deeply shaken.

Taking to his Instagram timeline to pen his thoughts about the incident which has now sparked nationwide outrage, Manchu Manoj wrote, "As a father, the attack at Raptadu school has left me deeply shaken. Praying to God for both girls' speedy and complete recovery, and strength for their families."

He went on to say, "The young girl who stepped in to protect her friend showed rare and extraordinary courage. She deserves our deepest respect and recognition. Grateful to the doctors for their lifesaving care, and to the Andhra Pradesh government, police and medical teams who coordinated the green corridor and transfer for advanced treatment."

The actor, who said that he was glad to note that 20 mental health counsellors had been deployed for the affected students, said, "Please ensure sustained support reaches every child, teacher and family affected by this trauma."

Manchu Manoj went on to say, "This is not just one person and one crime. When women are objectified and disrespected, even casually, even for fun, inside homes and in society, it shapes dangerous attitudes. Objectifying women is harmful. There must be consequences for harassment and violence, and everyday disrespect must be challenged firmly."

He concluded the post, saying, "Respect for women begins at home. Our children are watching. The society we want starts with how we treat women at home and in our communities. Let us build that safer society together."

For the unaware, a Class 10 girl student was brutally attacked inside her classroom at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The student sustained severe injuries to her face, head, and throat in the attack, officials said and added that the girl sustained deep wounds to her neck and abdomen, while her right hand was reportedly almost severed in the assault.

Another girl student, who attempted to intervene and save her, was also seriously injured during the attack. Both victims are currently receiving treatement at a private hospital.