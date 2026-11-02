OSON X Brings Biometric KYC In About Two Minutes

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A product and compliance design aimed at fintech infrastructure partners Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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OSON X, the UAE app from OSON, has built an onboarding flow with an online biometric KYC that verifies a new customer's identity in about two minutes - a design aimed at a mobile-first community and at the infrastructure partners who serve it.

For someone who has just arrived in a new country, the first screen of a money app is often the hardest part: long forms, branch visits, and documents in a language they do not read. OSON X is built to clear that hurdle quickly, without cutting the checks that matter.

The flow has four steps. A new customer downloads the app and chooses a language - OSON X works in Uzbek, Russian and English. They verify their identity online using biometrics and basic data, in about two minutes, with no branch visit. They top up by UAE bank card or IBAN/SWIFT. Then they can send a corridor transfer - usually arriving within minutes when sent by card or IBAN within a country, and one to two days for international account-to-account transfers - and use a virtual card, with a physical card to follow.

“Speed and compliance usually pull against each other. We designed onboarding to hold both - quick for the customer, solid for compliance - because that is what a regulated operator and a mobile-first community both need,” said Makhmudov Farkhod, Founder & CEO, OSON.

For a card programme, a KYC provider or a payments platform, that design is the point of fit: the community is mobile-first and ready to transact, and the onboarding is built to bring them on cleanly, at the standard a regulated operator must meet. OSON X is in a pilot with a limited group of users, so partners who join now can help shape how onboarding and the rails behind it grow. OSON X is looking for banking and infrastructure partners to build the UAE–Central Asia corridor together.

OSON X is the UAE app from OSON that helps people from Central Asia send money, pay and use a card in one app, in Uzbek, Russian and English. Made for digital Nomads. It is in a pilot with a limited group of users. OSON X is operated by Oson DIFC Limited, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), reference F006764.