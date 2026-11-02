Great Nicobar Rights Dispute Deepens As Tribal Participation Claims Reach Crucial Court Examination

A legal dispute surrounding the settlement of forest rights in Great Nicobar Island has intensified after tribal representatives sought to become parties in an ongoing court challenge against the government's handling of the process linked to a major infrastructure project.

The controversy centres on whether statutory requirements under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) were properly followed before forest land was approved for diversion as part of the proposed development programme on the island.

Court records show that tribal representatives argued they should be included in the proceedings because they are among the primary communities whose rights may be affected by the project. They contend that certifications claiming forest rights had been settled relied on approvals obtained through meetings involving settler communities rather than the indigenous population most directly connected to the land.

The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry opposed their inclusion, stating that they were neither necessary nor proper parties to the case and arguing that any objections should have been raised through statutory mechanisms during the original process.

At the centre of the dispute is the Great Nicobar development project, which includes a transshipment port, township, international airport and power infrastructure spread across a significant area of the island.

Under India's forest clearance framework, recognition and settlement of rights under the Forest Rights Act form a critical prerequisite before forest land can be diverted for non-forest purposes.

The case challenges whether that requirement was fulfilled.

According to submissions placed before the court, tribal representatives claim no dedicated gram sabha of indigenous residents was convened to discuss the proposed diversion of forest land. They argue that decisions presented as community consent did not adequately represent the views of the affected tribal population.

The issue carries particular significance because many members of the indigenous community have long sought to return to ancestral settlements from which they were displaced following the 2004 tsunami.

Parts of the land associated with those aspirations fall within areas linked to the proposed development plans.

Questions Raised Over Forest Rights Process And Community Consent

The legal challenge also focuses on how the forest rights process unfolded in 2022.

Official records indicate that a Sub-Divisional Level Committee was constituted before meetings were held regarding forest diversion. Shortly afterwards, resolutions supporting land diversion were recorded and a No Objection Certificate was issued.

However, subsequent objections questioned whether adequate information had been provided during the consultation process and whether the approvals reflected informed community consent.

Arguments submitted before the court maintain that individual signatures or administrative approvals cannot replace decisions formally taken through village-level institutions recognised under the Forest Rights Act.

Representatives seeking inclusion in the case further contend that the absence of tribal gram sabha participation undermines claims that rights were fully settled.

Additional questions have emerged from government documents themselves.

While authorities continue to maintain that forest rights on the island have been addressed, later planning documents reportedly referenced land surveys and FRA-related processes as future agenda items, prompting renewed scrutiny over the status of rights recognition.

Observers following the case argue that the dispute extends beyond procedural issues.

The outcome could influence how indigenous participation is incorporated into major infrastructure projects and how statutory safeguards under the Forest Rights Act are interpreted in ecologically sensitive regions.

The matter has also drawn judicial attention at multiple levels. Efforts to halt proceedings were unsuccessful, allowing the challenge to continue.

For communities living on Great Nicobar, the case has become closely tied to questions of land, culture and representation. Tribal groups maintain that decisions affecting ancestral territories must involve meaningful participation from those with traditional connections to the area.

The Calcutta High Court is expected to continue examining these issues during hearings scheduled later this year, with the proceedings likely to play an important role in determining how the island's development plans move forward.