Quad Nations Focus On Stronger And More Secure Indo-Pacific Region

Quad Commitment to Indo-Pacific Stability

The 'Quad' is all about practical cooperation for a stronger, more prosperous & secure Indo-Pacific, Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green posted on Monday. "The Quad is about practical cooperation for a stronger, more prosperous & secure #IndoPacific. Australia, India, Japan & the United States continue to work together on the economic opportunities & challenges that matter to our region. @SenatorWong @DrSJaishankar," Green posted early Monday morning on X. The Quad, short for 'Quadrilateral Security Dialogue', is a grouping of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States that is maintained by talks between member countries. It has been dubbed by analysts as a diplomatic arrangement responding to increased Chinese economic and political power.

Foreign Ministers Meeting in Atlanta

Green followed his first post with another, sharing the Quad FM Joint statement, released by the Secretary of State of the United States, the Foreign Minister of Australia, the External Affairs Minister of India, and the Foreign Minister of Japan. The four ministers had met in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 31, 2026, to discuss progress on ongoing Quad initiatives and reaffirm their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Addressing Economic Security and Global Supply Chains

"The Quad ministers underscored the importance of economic security in maintaining global stability and prosperity. They reiterated their commitment to building reliable and open global supply chains and trusted and resilient infrastructure. They expressed grave concerns regarding economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions, as well as non-market policies and practices that result in overcapacity to disrupt global supply chains in critical industries. Recognizing the importance of critical sea lanes, the uninterrupted flow of commerce, energy security, and the unhindered passage and safety of maritime crews and vessels without the imposition of tolls, they reiterated the absolute necessity to protect and preserve navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in accordance with international law as reflected in UNCLOS," the statement read.

Technology and Security Initiatives

"The Quad ministers highlighted the importance of Super Intelligence (SI)* and initiatives like Pax Silica to the future of economic growth and expressed their intent to provide over $85 million of technical and financial assistance to support access to trusted SI across the Indo-Pacific, including through the Quad SI Accelerator," it added. The ministers also "expressed their deep concern about the proliferation of online and cyber scams that pose a threat to national and international peace and security. They condemned the criminal groups running the scam operations and trafficking people and forcing them to defraud our citizens, stealing tens of billions of dollars annually of hard-earned wealth from our respective countries. The Quad countries committed to dismantling these operations and holding transnational criminal groups and their leaders accountable."

Humanitarian Support and Future Cooperation

"The Quad ministers expressed their condolences for those who lost their lives during the flash floods of August 26, 2026, and underscored their shared commitment to supporting partners in times of need. They recognized India's leading role as the first responder to Nepal's rescue, along with the significant support to Nepal from all Quad countries," the sttaement noted. Meanwhile, on November 1, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday underscored freedom of choice, resilient supply chains and action against non-market practices as key priorities for the Quad, while advocating a more contemporary and practical approach to the grouping's agenda. In a post on X following the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Jaishankar shared the key issues he discussed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.“Maintaining stability, driving prosperity and ensuring freedom of choice as our continuing commitments in the Indo-Pacific,” he said, highlighting the grouping's priorities. (ANI)

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