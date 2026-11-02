UAE Condemns Attack On Qatari LNG Tanker In Arabian Gulf

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms an attack targeting the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Al Maayeda, owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company, in the Arabian Gulf.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the attack posed a 'grave threat' to the safety of maritime navigation and global energy supplies, with serious environmental repercussions.

Recommended For You

The ministry described the incident as a 'dangerous escalation' aimed at undermining the security and stability of critical waterways.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE expressed solidarity with Qatar, stressing the need to uphold international law, ensure the safety and security of commercial vessels, energy tankers and their crews, and prevent any disruption to maritime navigation and energy supplies.

On Sunday, Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) said Al Maayeda had been attacked by unidentified objects while sailing in the Arabian Gulf on Friday evening, according to Qatar's state news agency.

In a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange, Nakilat said no crew members were injured and the incident had no environmental impact.

The vessel remains safe and operational, with its systems under control, while an assessment of the incident's impact is under way.

Since the regional war began in February, Iran has been targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to assert control over shipping. It says vessels must obtain its permission to transit the waterway.

Disruption in Hormuz strait diverts steel shipment bound for Abu Dhabi to India UAE strongly condemns recent Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia

ALSO READ