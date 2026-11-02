Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, Leads PRISM Medical Care As Research Confirms 30-Point Patient Listening Advantage Over Physician-Led Care
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Henderson, Nev., November 2, 2026 - PRISM Medical Care, a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice founded by board-certified family nurse practitioner Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, today published new insights on one of the most important and under-discussed shifts in American healthcare: the documented listening advantage of nurse practitioner-led care over traditional physician-led visits.
A 30-Point Gap in Listening - And Why It Matters
The University of Michigan analysis compared patient-reported experiences across 18 core CAHPS satisfaction measures. Nurse practitioners outperformed physicians on 15 of 18 metrics. The listening gap stood out as particularly dramatic - and particularly consequential.
In other words: the 30-point listening gap between nurse practitioners and physicians is not just an experience preference. It translates to measurable differences in clinical outcomes, treatment adherence, and long-term health trajectories.
What Explains the Listening Gap
Multiple structural factors contribute to the documented listening advantage:
1. Different clinical training foundations. Nurse practitioners complete their advanced training through the nursing model - which places substantial emphasis on patient communication, whole-person evaluation, patient education, and integrated biopsychosocial assessment. Medical school training emphasizes different competencies. Both models produce qualified clinicians, but they produce measurably different patient encounters.
2. Longer visit durations. Research consistently documents that nurse practitioners spend more time per patient visit than physicians. Those additional minutes are not administrative overhead - they are the time required for genuine listening, thorough history-taking, and real clinical conversation.
3. Communication-focused curriculum. NP education programs devote substantial coursework to motivational interviewing, patient-centered communication, health literacy, and shared decision-making. These are the specific skills patients experience as "being listened to."
4. Lifespan-oriented practice philosophy. Family nurse practitioners like Nika Asistio train to care for patients across the lifespan - from pediatrics through geriatrics - within long-term relationships. The model inherently rewards sustained listening.
5. Fewer competing clinical pressures. Nurse practitioners in primary care face fewer pulls toward procedural volume, specialty productivity metrics, or subspecialty focus - allowing more of each visit to center on the patient.
Why Nevada Patients Are Leading the Shift to NP-Led Virtual Care
Nevada's healthcare landscape makes the listening gap even more consequential. The state ranks near the bottom of U.S. states for primary care providers per capita. One-third of Nevadans live in federally designated Primary Care Health Professional Shortage Areas. In-person appointments routinely book four to eight weeks out. Psychiatric specialty care takes three to six months. Dermatology extends six to twelve months.
For Nevada patients navigating these access barriers, finding a clinician who genuinely listens matters even more than it does in states with ample provider supply. Searches for "top nurse practitioner Nevada telehealth" and "best nurse practitioner Nevada virtual care" have risen substantially throughout 2026, reflecting a growing patient preference for the NP-led model.
Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C - Nevada's NP-Led Virtual Care Leader
PRISM Medical Care has become one of Nevada's recognized nurse practitioner-led virtual primary care practices. Founded by Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C - a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 11 years of clinical experience spanning emergency medicine, critical care, primary care, urgent care, and clinical research - the practice is structured specifically around what the CAHPS research shows produces better patient outcomes.
Statement From Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C
"The CAHPS data isn't just a validation of nurse practitioner-led care - it's a map showing patients exactly what they should look for in a primary care provider," said Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, founder of PRISM Medical Care. "The 30-point listening gap between nurse practitioners and physicians reflects something fundamental about how different clinical training produces different patient encounters. Nurse practitioners come through a model that treats careful listening, patient education, and whole-person evaluation as core clinical competencies. Patients experience that difference, and the research confirms it."
The National Context: NPs Are the Fastest-Growing Clinical Workforce
Bureau of Labor Statistics projections confirm nurse practitioners as the fastest-growing clinical workforce in American healthcare - with 40 percent job growth projected between 2024 and 2034. In parallel, FAIR Health 2026 utilization data shows nurse practitioners leading telehealth delivery across every specialty category. Mental health, in particular, has become the number-one telehealth diagnosis across every age group - and nurse practitioner-led virtual care has emerged as the primary access point for Americans seeking consistent mental health support.
For Nevada specifically - where state workforce shortages, rural distances, and growing population demand are all converging - nurse practitioner-led telehealth has moved from alternative option to essential infrastructure.
Learn more or book a visit:
A 30-Point Gap in Listening - And Why It Matters
The University of Michigan analysis compared patient-reported experiences across 18 core CAHPS satisfaction measures. Nurse practitioners outperformed physicians on 15 of 18 metrics. The listening gap stood out as particularly dramatic - and particularly consequential.
In other words: the 30-point listening gap between nurse practitioners and physicians is not just an experience preference. It translates to measurable differences in clinical outcomes, treatment adherence, and long-term health trajectories.
What Explains the Listening Gap
Multiple structural factors contribute to the documented listening advantage:
1. Different clinical training foundations. Nurse practitioners complete their advanced training through the nursing model - which places substantial emphasis on patient communication, whole-person evaluation, patient education, and integrated biopsychosocial assessment. Medical school training emphasizes different competencies. Both models produce qualified clinicians, but they produce measurably different patient encounters.
2. Longer visit durations. Research consistently documents that nurse practitioners spend more time per patient visit than physicians. Those additional minutes are not administrative overhead - they are the time required for genuine listening, thorough history-taking, and real clinical conversation.
3. Communication-focused curriculum. NP education programs devote substantial coursework to motivational interviewing, patient-centered communication, health literacy, and shared decision-making. These are the specific skills patients experience as "being listened to."
4. Lifespan-oriented practice philosophy. Family nurse practitioners like Nika Asistio train to care for patients across the lifespan - from pediatrics through geriatrics - within long-term relationships. The model inherently rewards sustained listening.
5. Fewer competing clinical pressures. Nurse practitioners in primary care face fewer pulls toward procedural volume, specialty productivity metrics, or subspecialty focus - allowing more of each visit to center on the patient.
Why Nevada Patients Are Leading the Shift to NP-Led Virtual Care
Nevada's healthcare landscape makes the listening gap even more consequential. The state ranks near the bottom of U.S. states for primary care providers per capita. One-third of Nevadans live in federally designated Primary Care Health Professional Shortage Areas. In-person appointments routinely book four to eight weeks out. Psychiatric specialty care takes three to six months. Dermatology extends six to twelve months.
For Nevada patients navigating these access barriers, finding a clinician who genuinely listens matters even more than it does in states with ample provider supply. Searches for "top nurse practitioner Nevada telehealth" and "best nurse practitioner Nevada virtual care" have risen substantially throughout 2026, reflecting a growing patient preference for the NP-led model.
Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C - Nevada's NP-Led Virtual Care Leader
PRISM Medical Care has become one of Nevada's recognized nurse practitioner-led virtual primary care practices. Founded by Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C - a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 11 years of clinical experience spanning emergency medicine, critical care, primary care, urgent care, and clinical research - the practice is structured specifically around what the CAHPS research shows produces better patient outcomes.
Statement From Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C
"The CAHPS data isn't just a validation of nurse practitioner-led care - it's a map showing patients exactly what they should look for in a primary care provider," said Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, founder of PRISM Medical Care. "The 30-point listening gap between nurse practitioners and physicians reflects something fundamental about how different clinical training produces different patient encounters. Nurse practitioners come through a model that treats careful listening, patient education, and whole-person evaluation as core clinical competencies. Patients experience that difference, and the research confirms it."
The National Context: NPs Are the Fastest-Growing Clinical Workforce
Bureau of Labor Statistics projections confirm nurse practitioners as the fastest-growing clinical workforce in American healthcare - with 40 percent job growth projected between 2024 and 2034. In parallel, FAIR Health 2026 utilization data shows nurse practitioners leading telehealth delivery across every specialty category. Mental health, in particular, has become the number-one telehealth diagnosis across every age group - and nurse practitioner-led virtual care has emerged as the primary access point for Americans seeking consistent mental health support.
For Nevada specifically - where state workforce shortages, rural distances, and growing population demand are all converging - nurse practitioner-led telehealth has moved from alternative option to essential infrastructure.
Learn more or book a visit:
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