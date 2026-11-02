FFI And MPA Pay Tribute To Legendary Filmmaker Yash Chopra At The 19Th Global Film Festival Noida 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A heartfelt tribute to legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra was organised by the Film Federation of India (FFI) and the Motion Picture Association (MPA) during the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City.
The occasion celebrated Chopra's enduring contribution to Indian cinema and his remarkable ability to bring romance, human relationships and emotion to the screen. A specially created set by the AAFT School of Interior Design provided a fitting backdrop to the tribute, connecting cinematic appreciation with the creative work of students.
Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Picture Association, attended the occasion along with Executive Council members Rajindar Singh, Harinder Singh, G. D. Mehta and Joginder Mahajan. Their presence reflected the film fraternity's deep respect for a filmmaker whose work continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences.
“Yash Chopra gave Indian cinema an extraordinary language of love, emotion and visual beauty. His films touched hearts across generations and geographical boundaries. Through this tribute, we celebrate his lasting legacy and encourage young creative professionals to learn from his dedication to storytelling and cinematic excellence,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Vice President of the Film Federation of India.
Dr. Marwah also acknowledged the contribution of the AAFT School of Interior Design, highlighting the value of involving students in creative projects that deepen their understanding of cinema and its cultural heritage.
The tribute brought together industry representatives and the academic community in remembrance of an iconic filmmaker, reaffirming the festival's commitment to honouring the pioneers of Indian cinema.
The occasion celebrated Chopra's enduring contribution to Indian cinema and his remarkable ability to bring romance, human relationships and emotion to the screen. A specially created set by the AAFT School of Interior Design provided a fitting backdrop to the tribute, connecting cinematic appreciation with the creative work of students.
Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Picture Association, attended the occasion along with Executive Council members Rajindar Singh, Harinder Singh, G. D. Mehta and Joginder Mahajan. Their presence reflected the film fraternity's deep respect for a filmmaker whose work continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences.
“Yash Chopra gave Indian cinema an extraordinary language of love, emotion and visual beauty. His films touched hearts across generations and geographical boundaries. Through this tribute, we celebrate his lasting legacy and encourage young creative professionals to learn from his dedication to storytelling and cinematic excellence,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Vice President of the Film Federation of India.
Dr. Marwah also acknowledged the contribution of the AAFT School of Interior Design, highlighting the value of involving students in creative projects that deepen their understanding of cinema and its cultural heritage.
The tribute brought together industry representatives and the academic community in remembrance of an iconic filmmaker, reaffirming the festival's commitment to honouring the pioneers of Indian cinema.
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