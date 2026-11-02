PNB Champions Ethical Leadership And Fitness With 'Cyclothon 2026' On Vigilance Awareness Week
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 1st November 2026: Punjab National Bank, India's premier public sector bank, organised Cyclothon 2026 to mark the culmination of Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2026, observed from October 26 to November 1, 2026. Aligned with this year's central theme, "Probity for Prosperity" (सत्यनिष्ठा से समृद्धि), the event was held at the Bank's Corporate Office in Dwarka, New Delhi, reinforcing the message of integrity, transparency, and collective responsibility towards society.
The Cyclothon was flagged off by Shri Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, and Shri Raghvendra Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer, in the presence of other senior officials. Executive Director, Shri D. Surendran, led the group of staff members and cycling enthusiasts who joined in to champion the spirit of integrity and contribute towards a culture of transparency and accountability.
Addressing the participants, Shri Ashok Chandra, MD&CEO, PNB, said: "At PNB, vigilance is not merely a procedural compliance framework; it is an active institutional value that drives daily governance and decision-making. This Cyclothon symbolizes our collective journey toward operational integrity, physical resilience, and active mindfulness. By riding together today, we reinforce our steadfast resolve to build a clean, transparent, and ethically resilient organisation that serves the nation with uncompromised trust."
Through outreach initiatives undertaken during Vigilance Awareness Week, Punjab National Bank continues to reinforce its commitment to ethical governance, transparency, and public accountability while driving active employee engagement and community participation nationwide.
The Cyclothon was flagged off by Shri Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, and Shri Raghvendra Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer, in the presence of other senior officials. Executive Director, Shri D. Surendran, led the group of staff members and cycling enthusiasts who joined in to champion the spirit of integrity and contribute towards a culture of transparency and accountability.
Addressing the participants, Shri Ashok Chandra, MD&CEO, PNB, said: "At PNB, vigilance is not merely a procedural compliance framework; it is an active institutional value that drives daily governance and decision-making. This Cyclothon symbolizes our collective journey toward operational integrity, physical resilience, and active mindfulness. By riding together today, we reinforce our steadfast resolve to build a clean, transparent, and ethically resilient organisation that serves the nation with uncompromised trust."
Through outreach initiatives undertaken during Vigilance Awareness Week, Punjab National Bank continues to reinforce its commitment to ethical governance, transparency, and public accountability while driving active employee engagement and community participation nationwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment