Temperatures 45 Degrees Above Average Monday, Cooler Weather Ahead

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- Temperatures across Jordan are expected to climb to 4–5 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages on Monday before gradually declining from Tuesday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

The slight rise in temperatures will bring pleasant conditions to the high mountain areas and moderate weather elsewhere, with clouds appearing at medium and high altitudes.

Southeasterly to southwesterly winds will remain moderate, while the department warned that dust could reduce visibility in the eastern Badia.

Monday's highs are forecast at 29 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains and 27 C in West Amman, compared with 25 C in the northern highlands, 26 C in the Sharah highlands and 32 C in the Badia.

Temperatures will reach 33 C in the northern Jordan Valley and at the Dead Sea, 35 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 34 C in Aqaba.

A slight drop in temperatures is forecast for Tuesday, bringing pleasant autumn weather to most regions, while moderate conditions will persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Medium- and high-level clouds will appear, accompanied by moderate westerly winds that may occasionally become active.

Temperatures will edge lower again on Wednesday, with similar conditions prevailing across the Kingdom and westerly winds occasionally picking up.

The mild autumn weather will continue on Thursday, with pleasant conditions across most regions and moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Clouds at varying altitudes are expected, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally become active.

//Petra// RZ