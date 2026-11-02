Russian Athletes Have No Place In Finland If Moscow Continues War, Foreign Minister Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yle reported this, according to Ukrinform.

“I intend to pursue the necessary measures in the coming days,” the Foreign Minister of Finland said.

Valtonen previously said she would call for a complete ban on issuing visas to Russian tourists to the EU.

Recently, five Finnish Members of the European Parliament signed a demand for new sanctions and visa restrictions against Russia.

The demand is aimed at preventing Russia's national ice hockey teams from returning to international tournaments.

According to the signatories, host countries need to explore options for restricting the entry of Russian nationals.

Sybiha reacts to CAS ruling on Russia's return to international hockey

As reported by Ukrinform, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to allow Russian national ice hockey teams to compete in international tournaments.