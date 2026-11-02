Lubinets Announces End Of Ceasefire In Oleshky
"This was an important stage of joint humanitarian efforts with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, coordinated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump," he wrote.
The ombudsman stressed that both sides had honored their commitments throughout this period. This made it possible to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky and assist civilians who wanted to leave the city safely.
"We are now working with Yana Lantratova to explore ways of continuing similar humanitarian efforts. It is important to preserve this mechanism of cooperation so that we can continue helping people and saving lives," Lubinets said.Read also: Budanov: Humanitarian mission in Oleshky ends successfully, all sides acted professionally
As Ukrinform reported, at 03:00 on October 27, Kyiv time, Ukraine introduced a ceasefire in a designated area to allow a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region.
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook
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