Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy Says 2 Oil Tankers Exploded After Hitting Mines In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Two oil tankers exploded after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Sunday, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

One of the vessels, a supertanker, was still burning after a powerful blast, the force said in a statement.

It said both tankers had switched off their navigation and identification systems to attempt passage through an unauthorised route and were operating with US military support.

Both vessels were left immobilised following the explosions, according to the statement.

The IRGC Navy did not identify the tankers or provide information about their crews or possible casualties.

On Saturday, the force reported a similar incident, saying a supertanker had struck a mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, triggering an explosion and a fire.

Maritime tensions have persisted since the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb 28. Tehran retaliated against Israel and US targets in the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.

--NNN-ANADOLU