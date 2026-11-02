Where's The Outrage When US Leaders Spew Islamophobia?

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate coming from the highest levels of our government are absolutely outrageous. From President Donald Trump to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to members of Congress, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Nancy Mace, we are hearing vile, ignorant and dangerous attacks that must be denounced not just by the communities and individuals under attack, but by all of us.

When RFK Jr. was campaigning in Michigan for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, he insulted the entire Arab community worldwide-all 500 million of them-saying that Arabs“don't produce science, they don't produce literature, and they don't win Nobel Prizes or other prestigious international awards.”

His remarks were not only incredibly racist, but absolutely false. In fact, Egyptian scientist Ahmed Zewail won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Egyptian writer Naguib Mahfouz won the Nobel Prize in Literature. Yemeni activist Tawakkol Karman won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Palestinian-American chemist Omar Yaghi won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and mathematician Michael Atiyah, whose father was Lebanese, won the Fields Medal. And let's not forget the extraordinary contributions of Arab scholars to mathematics, medicine, astronomy, and philosophy over the centuries.

Then there's Donald Trump, who has been on the campaign trail spewing racist diatribes against Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Michigan. Trump has been deliberately calling him Mohammad. When told that his name is Abdul, Trump responded,“I'm the president. I can call him whatever the hell I want.”

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He has accused El-Sayed of being a“Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS.” He's even said El-Sayed“would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he's allowed to go into the Senate.”

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has joined in the hatefest. At a campaign event in Michigan, Cruz announced that his nickname for Abdul El-Sayed is“the jihadist leprechaun.” Cruz then claimed that if El-Sayed were elected to the Senate, he could gain access to classified intelligence and pass it to terrorists.

He warned that if El-Sayed is a“passionate supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood,” there is“a very real risk that Americans will die as a result.” El-Sayed has repeatedly denied any connection to the Muslim Brotherhood.

And then there's Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who declared that“Every single Muslim holding public office in America is a Trojan Horse, and a threat to both national security and our republic.” Imagine if someone said this about Jewish officials!

On March 9, 2026, Tennessee Republican Congressman Andy Ogles declared that“Muslims don't belong in American society” and that“Pluralism is a lie.” He has also advocated stripping naturalized Muslim Americans of their citizenship and deporting them.

The attacks on New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the city's first Muslim mayor, have been relentless. Ogles called him“little Muhammad” and demanded that he be stripped of his citizenship and deported.

Senator Tommy Tuberville posted a photo of Mamdani celebrating Ramadan alongside a photo of the September 11 attacks, with the chilling caption,“The enemy is inside the gates.” Mace also associated Mamdani with 9/11, while Congresswoman Elise Stefanik called him a“jihadist.” How can we tolerate politicians treating an entire religious community as terrorists and enemies of our country?

Let's not forget the Trump administration's chilling raid on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's home, even though no criminal charges had been filed against her. Over and over again, Trump has attacked Omar, telling her to go back to Somalia, calling her homeland a“shithouse,” accusing her of hating America, and even suggesting she could be deported or jailed.

We constantly hear warnings about the rising tide of antisemitism in this country. But what about the tsunami of anti-Arab racism and anti-Muslim hatred that is not just coming from ordinary citizens, but from the highest levels of our government?

Where is the outrage? Where are the political leaders demanding accountability? Where are the congressional hearings? In the past two years, I have seen 14 hearings about antisemitism, compared with just two that discussed anti-Arab hate and Islamophobia.

CAIR's 2026 Civil Rights Report recorded 8,683 complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Arab discrimination in 2025, the highest annual number since it began collecting these figures in 1996.

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As Jewish writer and political commentator Peter Beinart has argued, there is a fundamental difference between Islamophobia and antisemitism in America today: Islamophobia is being promoted by the state.

Beinart points to the attacks on Muslim elected officials, the congressional campaign against Sharia law, and Trump's Muslim immigration bans as evidence that anti-Muslim prejudice is being promoted by the very people entrusted with protecting Americans' constitutional rights.

Antisemitism is certainly unacceptable, but so are Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism. And it's time we confronted all three with the same outrage, the same urgency, the same call for accountability, and the same commitment to justice.

Medea Benjamin is co-founder of Global Exchange and CODEPINK: Women for Peace. She is the co-author, with Nicolas J.S. Davies, of War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict, available from OR Books in November 2022. Other books include,“Inside Iran: The Real History and Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran” (2018);“Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection” (2016);“Drone Warfare: Killing by Remote Control” (2013);“Don't Be Afraid Gringo: A Honduran Woman Speaks from the Heart” (1989), and (with Jodie Evans)“Stop the Next War Now” (2005).

– Common Dreams

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