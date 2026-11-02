FTI Consulting Appoints Daniel Heywood As Senior Managing Director In Brisbane

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forensic accounting expert strengthens dispute advisory and investigations capabilities in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Daniel Heywood as a Senior Managing Director in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. He will help clients navigate complex commercial disputes, investigations and regulatory matters.

Mr. Heywood, who is based in Brisbane, brings more than 17 years of forensic accounting experience. His areas of expertise include the quantification of economic loss, contract and post-acquisition disputes, class actions, professional negligence matters, insurance claims, insolvency litigation, forensic investigations, asset tracing and wage underpayment matters.

“Daniel brings a valuable combination of forensic accounting expertise, commercial judgement and experience working alongside legal teams on complex disputes and investigations,” said Dawna Wright, Head of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Australia at FTI Consulting.“His appointment strengthens our ability to support clients in Queensland and across Australia when they need clear, independent analysis of complex financial issues.”

Mr. Heywood has advised clients across aviation, construction, consumer goods, financial services, healthcare, mining, real estate, shipping and transportation. His experience includes preparing preliminary assessments of claims and financial exposure, advising on claim strategy, developing and evaluating causation arguments, critiquing claims and expert reports and assessing settlement offers.

He also has experience serving as an expert witness and independent advisor. His engagements have included shareholder and joint venture disputes, completion accounts and other post-acquisition matters, regulatory remediation programmes, class actions and investigations into alleged fraud, corruption and financial misconduct.

Mr. Heywood previously spent five years leading the in-house forensic accounting and investigations division of a top-tier law firm and also worked in the fraud and credit division of a global bank. He is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Heywood said,“Organisations facing a dispute or investigation need expert analysis that is technically rigorous, commercially focused and clearly communicated. I look forward to working with colleagues across FTI Consulting to help clients understand their financial exposure, evaluate their options and make informed decisions in complex and high-stakes matters.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,200 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

Level 20, CP1

345 Queen Street

Brisbane, QLD 4000

Australia

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