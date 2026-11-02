Chengalpattu School Holiday Today, Weather IMD Alert: Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu Latest Update - Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Schools and colleges in Chengalpattu will function as usual on Monday, according to local media reports, as Cyclone Murasu moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing heavy rainfall to northern Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Chennai has announced a one-day holiday for schools and colleges on Monday, NDTV Profit reported, citing the district's official notice. Tiruvallur has also declared a school holiday as a precaution.

Tamil Nadu authorities on alert amid heavy rain forecast

On 1 November, PTI reported that Tamil Nadu's Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Department had directed district collectors across the state to remain on high alert after the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the following three days. Citing an official communication, the report added that authorities had been asked to follow standard operating procedures for disaster management.

The Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration has directed district collectors to mobilise administrative resources and ensure adequate preparedness. Officials have also been told to remain vigilant and promptly notify the State Emergency Operations Centre of any untoward incidents.

The forecast for 1 November indicated heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tiruvallur and heavy rain in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and the Nilgiris.

For Monday, the RMC has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chennai and Tiruvallur, with heavy rain also expected in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris.

Rainfall is expected to ease on 3 November, with heavy rain confined to isolated places in the Nilgiris.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Are schools and colleges in Chengalpattu closed today because of Cyclone Murasu?⌵

No. According to local media reports cited in the article, schools and colleges in Chengalpattu will function as usual on Monday.

2Are schools in Chennai and Tiruvallur closed due to Cyclone Murasu?⌵

Yes. Chennai announced a one-day holiday for schools and colleges, while Tiruvallur declared a school holiday as a precaution.

3What is the rainfall forecast for Chengalpattu during Cyclone Murasu?⌵

Heavy rain is forecast in Chengalpattu on November 2. The IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of northern Tamil Nadu.

4Why are Tamil Nadu districts on high alert for Cyclone Murasu?⌵

The Regional Meteorological Centre warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over three days. Tamil Nadu's disaster management department asked district collectors to remain on high alert and follow standard operating procedures.

5Where and when is Cyclone Murasu expected to make landfall?⌵

The IMD forecast that Murasu would cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur around midnight on November 2 or in the early hours of November 3.

Murasu likely to make landfall overnight on 2–3 November: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone travelled west-northwestwards at 25 kmph over the preceding six hours. At 5:30 am IST on Monday, its centre was located at latitude 13.9°N and longitude 81.8°E.

The storm was approximately 200 km east-northeast of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It was also 210 km east-southeast of Nellore, 270 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 220 km east-southeast of Kavali and 260 km southeast of Ongole in Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD forecast that the cyclone would move northwestwards and make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, between 11:30 pm IST on 2 November and 4 am IST on 3 November.

This story will be updated with additional details.