Chennai School Holiday Update, Weather IMD Alert: Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu Latest News - Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to remain on high alert after the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall as Cyclone Murasu moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, District Collector S Malathi Helan announced the holiday for Chennai schools and colleges on Monday.

Cyclone 'Murasu ' (war drum), named by India, is“set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the land in Andhra Pradesh coast with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur by morning of November 3,” the IMD said.

| Cyclone Murasu to make landfall on Nov 3; Tamil Nadu, Odisha on high alert Are schools closed in Chennai today?

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Are Chennai schools and colleges closed on November 2 because of Cyclone Murasu?⌵

Yes. Chennai schools and colleges were given a one-day holiday on Monday, November 2, as a precaution amid the heavy-rainfall warning for Cyclone Murasu.

2Are schools in Chengalpattu closed because of Cyclone Murasu?⌵

According to local media reports cited in the article, schools and colleges in Chengalpattu were expected to function as usual on Monday. Chennai and Tiruvallur had declared school holidays.

3What is the rainfall forecast for Chennai during Cyclone Murasu?⌵

Heavy to very heavy rain was forecast at isolated places in Chennai on November 2. The rain intensity was expected to ease on November 3.

4When and where is Cyclone Murasu expected to make landfall?⌵

The storm was expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur around midnight on November 2 or in the early hours of November 3.

Schools and colleges in Chennai are closed today, Monday, November 2, due to heavy rainfall and a precautionary holiday declared for Cyclone Murasu.

The holiday was announced for schools and colleges "for one day only" on Monday, the Chennai District Collector's official X handle wrote.

Neighbouring Tiruvallur has also declared a holiday for schools as a precaution.

'Red' alert for heavy rain in Chennai

On November 2, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in Chennai and Tiruvallur, with heavy rain continuing in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris.

The intensity is expected to taper off on November 3, with heavy rain confined to isolated places in the Nilgiris.

| Chengalpattu school holiday today, weather IMD alert: Severe cyclonic storm IMD weather alert

“Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands intensified into a deep depression and into the cyclonic storm 'Murasu' on Sunday. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over west central Bay of Bengal around November 2 morning,” the RMC said in its weather bulletin.“Thereafter, it is likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur in the early hours of November 3.”

The bulletin also said light to moderate rainfall would occur at many places in northern Tamil Nadu, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3.

| Cyclone Murasu: When and where will storm make landfall in Andhra Pradesh? 'Follow standard operating procedures'

The Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Department has directed district collectors across the state to follow standard operating procedures for disaster management.

According to the official communication, the Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration has instructed the district collectors to mobilise all administrative machinery and take adequate preparedness measures.

Authorities have also been asked to maintain strict vigilance and immediately report any untoward incident to the State Emergency Operations Centre.

(With PTI inputs)