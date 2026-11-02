Houthis Report Airstrikes On Red Sea Oil Port, Telecom Facility In Yemen

MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa, Nov 2 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group has said that a series of airstrikes hit Ras Isa port, a key oil terminal on the Red Sea coast in the western province of Hodeidah, including a port berth and a commercial vessel docked there.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV Sunday evening (local time) attributed the strikes on Ras Isa port to what the group described as "Saudi aggression."

The channel gave no immediate information on casualties or the extent of damage to the port or vessel.

The channel later reported another airstrike on a telecommunications facility southeast of Saada city, the capital of the Houthis' northern stronghold of Saada province, and attributed the attack to Saudi warplanes.

No casualties were immediately reported.

Separately, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement posted on social media platform X on Sunday that 75 air and missile strikes had hit the provinces of Saada, Taiz, Amran, Ibb, Dhamar, Lahj, Hodeidah and Al-Jawf over the past 24 hours.

He claimed the attacks caused civilian casualties and brought the total number of air and missile strikes since the latest escalation began to 3,830. The figures could not be independently verified, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also on Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone and a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards the kingdom's southern region.

Recent weeks have seen escalating cross-border hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with Saudi strikes hitting Houthi-held areas in Yemen and the Houthis launching missiles and drones toward Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the Yemeni government.