Yamunanagar: SDM Narrowly Escapes After Dumper Driver Attempts To Run Him Over

MENAFN - IANS) Yamunanagar, Nov 2 (IANS) Police have registered a case in Haryana's Yamunanagar district after the driver of a dumper involved in illegal mining attempted to run over the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Vyaspur. A search has been launched to trace the absconding accused.

According to police, Vyaspur SDM, Dr Kuldeep Singh, filed a complaint at the Sadhaura police station regarding the incident, which took place on the morning of October 31.

In his complaint, the SDM said that he was on his way to the PWD Rest House in Sadhaura at around 6.15 a.m. to participate in the 'Run for Unity' programme when he spotted a dumper truck near the rest house.

The dumper had a blurred number plate, and the SDM suspected that it was carrying illegally mined material. He signalled the driver to stop the vehicle for inspection.

However, the driver allegedly accelerated instead of stopping and attempted to drive the dumper directly towards the SDM, allegedly with the intention of running him over. Dr Singh narrowly escaped and immediately alerted the police before chasing the vehicle.

During the chase, a white car, which was allegedly following the dumper, attempted to obstruct the SDM's vehicle.

It was alleged that the car driver deliberately drove in a zig-zag manner and suddenly applied the brakes to block the SDM's path, allowing the dumper driver to escape from the spot.

The SDM reportedly recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone.

Sadhaura police station in-charge Lakhwinder Singh said that a case had been registered against the dumper driver and the occupants of the car based on the SDM's complaint.

The case has been registered under relevant sections, and police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

Officials said that efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused. Police are also investigating whether the dumper was carrying illegally mined material and the alleged role of the occupants of the Creta in helping the vehicle escape.

The accused will be arrested soon, police said.