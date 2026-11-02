South African Govt Urges Voters To Turn Out For Municipal Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Nov 2 (IANS) The South African government has called on the country's 29.2 million registered voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming 2026 Local Government Elections.

In a media statement released on Sunday (local time), Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa urged all registered voters to make their voices heard on November 4, the election day.

"I urge you not to underestimate the power of your vote. A stronger local government begins with active citizen participation. Through voting, communities have the opportunity to shape the leadership and direction of their municipalities and ensure that local government remains accountable to the people it serves," Hlabisa said.

"The decisions made at the local government level directly affect the services residents receive, the development of their neighbourhoods, and the quality of life of future generations," he said.

Hlabisa added that the success of the next term of local government would depend not only on the work of elected leaders and municipal administrations, but also on communities' active participation and oversight, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also encouraged more than 2.65 million voters approved for special voting to cast their ballots on Monday and Tuesday, when Independent Electoral Commission officials will visit homes and designated stations to facilitate the process.

Addressing the media in Pretoria Sunday night alongside security cluster representatives, Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili confirmed that operational personnel had already been deployed across the country to monitor developments, consolidate intelligence, and coordinate swift operational responses.

Security force deployments are categorised by risk level across voting stations, as high-risk areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng receive prioritised tactical capacity, she added.

Mosikili, who also serves as the co-chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, warned that law enforcement will maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity.

"No individual or organisation has the right to obstruct voting stations, threaten electoral officials, intimidate voters, or undermine another person's democratic rights," Mosikili said, stressing that no marches, demonstrations or illegal gatherings would be permitted on voting day.

She further urged media outlets to rigorously verify information before publishing and called on the public to refrain from circulating unverified news or using social media platforms to incite violence.