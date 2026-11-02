Who Is Neha Fathima? Will She Quit Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 After Parents Oppose Her Proposal To Tashi?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 saw an emotional family clash when participant Neha Fathima received an unexpected request from her parents to quit the reality show. This comes after Neha declared her love for another competitor, Santhosh Raj, widely known as Tashi, and talked about taking their relationship forward after the program.

The preview of the upcoming weekend episode shows the emotional interaction, which has raised concerns about Neha's future in the competition. Her parents also told her they wanted her home, but it remains to be seen if she'll listen to them or continue her trip inside the Bigg Boss house.

Neha Fathima's parents want her to come home

Mohanlal hosted the program and brought Neha's parents to the stage, creating an unexpected moment for the contestant. The encounter was not a familial exchange but an emotional one, with them asking her about her actions and her place in the game.

Her father wondered whether she still remembered her family, and her mother worried she was becoming too emotionally attached to the show.

Her mother also pointed out that other candidates were playing the game and focusing on the game but Neha was letting her emotions rule her. It is said she informed her daughter thatshe was being used and that it was causing the family a great deal of pain.

So, on Bigg Boss Malayalam, Neha Fathima's parents came on stage to take their daughter back after she proposed to a Hindu contestant, Santhosh Raj, on the show. Sharanya Shettyy (@Sharanyashettyy) November 1, 2026

During the talk, Neha got really emotional.

What does Neha's parents think of her relationship with Tashi?

This family clash happens when Neha tells Tashi that she would like to pursue a relationship with him after leaving the Bigg Boss house, if her parents approve.

Their equation had previously caught notice during a fight with rival participant Vedangi. Neha was reportedly unhappy when she learned of Tashi's cordial and possibly flirty behaviour with Vedangi.

Later, Tashi explained that he did not have romantic feelings for Vedangi. He also allegedly discussed his affections for Neha in an earlier chat with another candidate, Mridhula.

However, Neha's parents seemed worried about the emotional path of their daughter's experience on the show.

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Parents plea and Mohanlal's reply

The atmosphere grew even more strained when Mohanlal agreed to the parents' demand to take Neha home.

The host stated he understood their worries as a parent himself and noted out they had come with a strong request for their daughter to be pulled from the tournament.

His statements just added to the emotionality, and Neha was left to digest her parents' appeal in front of the other competitors and viewers.”

Is Neha Fathima exiting Bigg Boss Malayalam 8?

Neha's parents have said they want her to quit the program, but their appearance does not mean she has agreed to withdraw.

The media has not confirmed her final decision as of Nov. 2. Viewers are anxious to see how she will respond to her family's plea and whether her friendship with Tashi will extend beyond the reality show.

Her next move will likely be the main talking point of Bigg Boss Malayalam 8.