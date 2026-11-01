MP Cop Crushed To Death In Dewas By Suspected Liquor Smuggling Truck Intercepted By Him

MENAFN - IANS) Dewas, Nov 2 (IANS) A police station in-charge was killed after being run over by a truck suspected of transporting illicit liquor during a police operation in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, officials said on Monday.

Khategaon Police Station in-charge Dilip Puri died on the spot after the rear wheel of the truck ran over him during an attempt to intercept the vehicle on the Harda-Nemawar highway late on Sunday night.

Puri, a 2007-batch Sub-Inspector, was conducting a check along with a police team following information about a truck allegedly carrying illicit liquor from Harda to Gujarat via Indore.

According to preliminary information, Dewas Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra had formed more than five police teams to intercept the truck. The teams included several police personnel, including the station in-charges of Kannod, Satwas and Khategaon.

Police teams were pursuing the truck, while barricades had also been set up at various locations to stop the vehicle.

Reports said that the truck driver had stopped on the Harda-Nemawar highway to drink water when Khategaon Traffic Inspector Dilip Puri reached the spot to apprehend him. Puri reportedly asked the driver to get down from the vehicle, following which a scuffle broke out between the two.

During the incident, the driver allegedly attempted to flee with the truck. Puri reportedly fell from the vehicle, and the rear wheel of the truck ran over him, resulting in his death.

The truck, bearing registration number MP 43 H 4786, was loaded with liquor. Police have seized the vehicle and arrested the driver.

According to police officials involved in the operation, Rahul Jaiswal of Harda has been identified in connection with the alleged liquor smuggling network. Smugglers from Dewas are also suspected to be involved in the network.

As soon as information about the incident was received, SP Aditya Mishra and other senior police officers reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Puri was serving as the Khategaon Police Station in-charge and had previously been posted at the Hira Nagar and Chandan Nagar police stations in Indore.

Police are further investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the alleged liquor smuggling operation.