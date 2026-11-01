Child Killed In Accidental Shooting At Wedding Function In Sultanpur

Tragic Accidental Shooting During Wedding Celebration

A five-year-old boy died after being accidentally shot with a relative's licensed firearm during a wedding-related function at Banke village in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said. The incident took place on Sunday at the residence of Ghanshyam Patel in the village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kadipur police station.

According to police, a relative was handling a licensed firearm when it accidentally discharged while he was attempting to load or unload it. The child, identified as Kanha Patel, sustained critical bullet injuries and was immediately taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kadipur. The police were informed about the incident, following which an initial investigation was conducted. The child was subsequently referred to the District Hospital in Sultanpur for better medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Official Confirmation and Ongoing Investigation

Confirming the incident, Circle Officer (CO) Kadipur Vinay Gautam said the child was critically injured after the firearm accidentally discharged while a relative was handling it during the wedding-related event.

"On November 1, in the village of Banke, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kadipur police station in Sultanpur district, a wedding-related event was taking place at the home of Ghanshyam Patel. During the event, a relative of his was handling a licensed firearm; while he was loading or unloading it, the weapon discharged. A young boy, Kanha Patel, was critically injured as a result," Gautam said.

Legal Proceedings Initiated

He further said that the child was initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Kadipur, following which he was shifted to the District Hospital in Sultanpur for better medical care. However, the child could not survive, and legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident, the officer said. Police are conducting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accidental firing, while legal action is underway. (ANI)

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