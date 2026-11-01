Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu To Cross Andhra Pradesh Coast By Tuesday

Cyclone Murasu Track and Landfall Forecast

Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Murasu' over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast late Monday night, or in the early hours of Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. According to the IMD, the cyclone moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 25 kmph during the past six hours. At 5:30 am IST on Monday, it lay centred near Latitude 13.9°N and Longitude 81.8°E. It was about 200 km east-northeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. It was also 210 km east-southeast of Nellore, 270 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 220 km east-southeast of Kavali, and 260 km southeast of Ongole in Andhra Pradesh. The IMD said the storm is very likely to move northwestwards and cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between midnight (2330 hrs IST) and 0400 hrs IST on November 3. It is expected to make landfall as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speeds of 100 to 110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

Disaster Response and Regional Preparedness

NDRF Deployment and Emergency Measures

In the wake of a cyclone warning, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 4th battalion, have been deployed from Tamil Nadu to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to spearhead rescue and relief operations. According to NDRF, three teams from the 4th battalion, stationed at Nagarikuppam near Arakkonam in Ranipet district, Tamil Nadu, departed for Andhra Pradesh to undertake disaster response and rescue operations in the wake of Cyclone Murasu.

District-Level Administrative Action

Meanwhile, the Rayagada district administration has stepped up its preparedness for the possible impact of Cyclone Murasu, deploying all 11 fire station teams and heavy machinery at strategic locations for emergency response, Additional District Magistrate (General) Ravindranath Kahanra said. The administration held a virtual emergency review meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of the District Collector to assess preparedness for the possible cyclone and heavy rainfall. The meeting reviewed early warning systems, emergency services, rescue and relief operations, shelter arrangements and the availability of essential equipment. Speaking about the preparedness measures, Kahanra said,“In preparation for Cyclone Murasu, the Rayagada District Collector held a virtual emergency meeting to discuss safety measures and readiness. Key topics included the district's preparedness, early warning systems, emergency services, and shelter preparations.”(ANI)

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