Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: 750Cc Twin Engine And 120 Kmph Cruising Speed Make It A Beast

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Royal Enfield will reveal its brand new middle weight adventure bike Himalayan 750 at the EICMA motor show in Milan on November 3. The company will then launch the motorcycle in India at the Motoverse event in late November.

Royal Enfield plans to take its adventure motorcycle lineup to the next level. The company will reveal the much awaited Himalayan 750 middle-weight adventure tourer at the EICMA 2026 international motor show in Milan on November 3. Royal Enfield will officially launch the bike in India at the Motoverse event in Goa on November 27 and 28. The brand enters the large capacity twin-cylinder adventure segment for the very first time. Long distance touring fans have massive expectations from this upcoming bike.

A completely new 750cc parallel-twin engine sits at the heart of the Himalayan 750. Royal Enfield upgraded its existing 648cc twin-cylinder platform to build this new motor. The engine features an air and oil-cooled setup along with a 270-degree crankshaft. The company designed it to deliver a unique exhaust note, strong low and mid-range performance, and excellent highway cruising speeds.

The engine will likely produce around 55 to 65+ HP power and 60 to 70 Nm torque. Royal Enfield will pair this engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The bike also gets a ride-by-wire throttle system and electronic riding assists for precise throttle response.

A specially developed tubular steel frame and a fixed rear sub-frame support the larger engine. This setup provides a solid foundation for highway touring and rough off-road adventures. Showa upside-down (USD) forks handle the front suspension, while a link-type monoshock manages the rear. The rear suspension might offer remote preload and rebound adjustment. Riders can easily tweak the suspension based on their riding style, route, and luggage weight.

Wheels And Braking System

The bike features a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel to handle dual-purpose riding. Buyers can choose between cast alloy wheels or cross-spoke tubeless wheels. Tubeless spoke wheels will serve as the best option for long distance riders. ByBre twin disc brakes do the duty at the front, and a single disc sits at the rear. The bike also includes switchable ABS to help with off-road riding.

Royal Enfield packed the Himalayan 750 with massive technological upgrades compared to the current models. The company introduces factory-fitted cruise control for the very first time on its motorcycles. This feature will make long highway rides completely effortless. The system will also provide extra safety to prevent wheel slip on wet roads and sandy trails. The bike offers Rain, Road, Custom, and Trail riding modes.

A circular digital TFT display provides smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) adds extra safety during long distance trips.

The Himalayan 750 retains the signature rugged look of the Himalayan series. Royal Enfield added an aerodynamic design to suit highway touring. A plastic half-fairing, a metal fuel tank, and a tall windscreen reduce wind resistance and rider fatigue. The bike comes standard with a center stand and a rear luggage rack that can carry up to 7 kg of camping gear.

Market Competition And Expectations

The Himalayan 750 will directly compete with premium international bikes like the BMW F 800 GS, Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, and KTM 790 Adventure in the middle-weight segment. It will serve as a more affordable alternative to these rivals.

Royal Enfield will announce the exact specifications, power figures, and pricing at the EICMA and Motoverse events. The Himalayan 750 will easily become Royal Enfield's most important and successful launch in recent years if it perfectly handles daily commutes, long highway rides, and tough off-road trails.