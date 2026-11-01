NZ Suffer Injury Blows As Chapman, Ravindra Ruled Out Of India Odis

MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Nov 2 (IANS) New Zealand have suffered a major blow as allrounders Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra will miss the upcoming ODI series against India, starting on Wednesday, as they continue to rehabilitate their respective injuries.

New Zealand Cricket said Chapman is still recovering from his hamstring injury, as the recent MRI showed his left hamstring requires another two weeks of rehabilitation before he is fully fit to return to the field, whilst Ravindra is battling a shoulder problem which requires more recovery time before he's able to field at full capacity.

Head coach Rob Walter said it was disappointing Chapman and Ravindra were ruled out.

“Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side so it's a shame they have to miss this series. I caught up with Mark last week and although he's disappointed he's working hard to get back on the field," said Walter.

“With Rachin, his shoulder hasn't quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don't want to take any undue risks" he said.

Tim Seifert, who was selected for fourth and fifth ODIs only, will now be in the squad for the full series, whilst Henry Nicholls will come in for the first three games and Dean Foxcroft for games four and five ODIs.

“We're pleased to bring in Henry, who is no stranger to this side, and Dean who recently featured in the ODIs against the West Indies," he added.

Nicholls joins the squad following his 13th List A hundred (119) during Canterbury's second Ford Trophy match against the Wellington Firebirds, and Foxcroft will join the squad at the conclusion of the New Zealand A red-ball series against India A.

Matt Henry assembled with the squad on Monday and will be assessed on his readiness to play, while Matt Fisher, who was selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will remain with the squad for the full series as an additional bowling option.

The squad assemble in Auckland on Monday ahead of the first ODI on Wednesday at Eden Park.

New Zealand squad (games 1-3): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner

New Zealand squad (games 4 and 5): Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young