Frankfurt Move Into Bundesliga Top Eight With Hamburg Win

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Nov 2 (IANS) Eintracht Frankfurt beat Hamburger SV 3-1 to climb to eighth place in the Bundesliga, securing its second victory over Hamburg in five days following a German Cup win.

Frankfurt made the stronger start in front of 59,000 spectators and took the lead in the 10th minute. Can Uzun released Fares Chaibi into the penalty area, and Hamburg defender Warmed Omari diverted the winger's low cross into his own net.

Hamburg equalised four minutes later. Lilian Brassier failed to deal with Miro Muheim's delivery, allowing Albert Gronbaek to square for Terem Moffi, who converted from close range, reports Xinhua.

Frankfurt captain Robin Koch threatened shortly before halftime, but goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes pushed his header wide.

The hosts regained the lead almost immediately after the interval. Brassier met Chaibi's corner with a header that Heuer Fernandes could only parry, leaving Raphael Onyedika to turn home the rebound in the 47th minute.

Chaibi thought he had added a third after an Ansgar Knauff cross, but the goal was ruled out for offside against Knauff.

Frankfurt extended its advantage in the 69th minute. Uzun regained possession in midfield and threaded the ball through to Younes Ebnoutalib, who finished past Heuer Fernandes.

Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter handed Niko Ilicevic his Bundesliga debut in stoppage time. At 16 years and one day, the youngster equaled Youssoufa Moukoko's record as the league's youngest player.

"We are a fighting team. We showed our mentality again today. We fought until the end and then the goals came automatically. We played as a collective and deserved to win," Ebnoutalib said.

Frankfurt rose to eighth with 11 points, while Hamburg dropped to 15th on nine.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin drew 1-1 with Cologne, leaving Union 16th with seven points and Cologne 13th on nine.